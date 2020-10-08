Best Prime Day PS4 deals 2020

Prime Day PS4 deals are just a few days away, and frankly, we’re not sure what to expect. Video games — not to mention consoles and accessories — are always a bit of a crapshoot on Amazon Prime Day, and 2020 is a more confusing year than most. For one thing, game consoles have been a hot-button item all year, as people needed them while sheltering in place. Furthermore, the PS5 will be out in just about a month, and both Sony and Amazon seem much more interested in selling the new console than the old one.

Still, it’s still possible that we’ll see some Prime Day PS4 deals as Amazon gets ready to clear out its PS4 stock and make way for PS5 inventory. However, you should probably keep an eye out for PS4 games rather than consoles. At present, Amazon has very few PS4s available, and every one we saw was terribly overpriced. Best Buy, Target and Walmart have consoles available, but they’re all selling for the standard retail price.

However, you can currently get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for only $25. That’s $14 off its usual price, and a perfect way to get ready for Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5. Our best PS4 deals page can direct you to other bargains this month.

Prime Day PS4 deals — best sales right now

Prime Day PS4 deals — predictions

Amazon is not a prime (pardon the pun) PS4 purveyor at the best of times, so it’s hard to gauge what we might see this year. Last year, we saw some fairly decent Black Friday console bundles, but Prime Day didn’t have any especially memorable console deals. Furthermore, with most of Amazon’s PS4s out of stock, it’s hard to imagine that the retailer will have a massive restock between now and October 13. Don’t expect any fantastic PS4 console deals on Prime Day this year.

Still Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other sites have PS4s in stock, and this is probably the last time that buyers will want this particular system — particularly since the PS5 will be compatible with most PS4 games. Perhaps these three retailers will offer a price break to get rid of old stock. On the other hand, this is probably the last chance that stores will have to sell the PS4 at full-price; it’s possible we won’t see price breaks on current-gen consoles until Black Friday, or even after Christmas.

As such, if Amazon does any big PS4 sales, expect to find the savings on games and accessories. Physical games are already a much smaller portion of the market than they were back when the PS4 launched, and it’s easy to believe that Amazon would want to clear out its stock sooner rather than later. Likewise, it’s a great time to get rid of PS4 accessories —which is both good and bad for buyers.

Theoretically, any PS4 accessory will also work on the PS5. As such, if you see a great deal on a controller or headset, now could be the right time to jump on it. Unfortunately, not all PS4 accessories are created equal, and Prime Day represents a huge opportunity for cut-rate, third-tier vendors to get rid of their knockoff gear before the cycle begins again on the PS5.

As such, here are our recommendations: Focus on games and accessories, and don’t expect any huge console deals. When it comes to controllers, make sure you buy only authentic Sony gear; for other accessories, stick with known brands like Turtle Beach, HyperX and Seagate.

Prime Day PS4 deals — Is it still worth buying a PS4?

There’s one other question worth considering before Prime Day PS4 deals begin in earnest: With the PS5 just around the corner, is it still worth buying a PS4? Similarly: Is it still worth buying PS4 games and accessories?

We talked a bit about accessories above, but to reiterate: High-quality accessories from known brands are still worth your money, and will work fine on the PS5. Likewise, most PS4 games will work on the PS5 — just be sure you plan on picking up the PS5 standard edition (rather than the Digital Edition) if you plan on buying discs.

As for the PS4 itself, my opinion is that it’s not worth picking up unless there’s a truly spectacular deal: less than $250 for the PS4 Pro, or less than $200 for the standard PS4. The PS5 will be backwards compatible with most PS4 games, so it’s better to buy a console that Sony will support for many years to come. The PS4 is not quite dead just yet, but it has fewer days ahead than behind. And if you’re going to spend a few hundred dollars anyway, you may as well get the latest gear.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes the critically acclaimed Spider-Man game, as well as The City That Never Sleeps DLC packs. Follow Peter Parker in an original adventure as he squares off against classic foes like Electro and Doctor Octopus. The game usually costs $39, but is currently just $25 on Amazon.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 was one of the most popular fighting games of 2019, and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection includes both the base game and a myriad of DLC that's come out since then. In addition to a lengthy single-player mode, there are plenty of casual and competitive multiplayer options. The game is on sale for $49 at Amazon; it's usually $59.View Deal

The Walking Dead: Telltale: was $49 now $23 @ Amazon

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is a whole lot of adventure gaming for not a whole lot of money. This collection includes all four seasons of The Walking Dead from Telltale, and each season contains five episodes. Follow an original story that takes place alongside the comic, starring fan-favorite protagonist Clementine. The game is on sale for $23, down from $49.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive — 2 TB: was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

Most PS4 models come with a 1 TB hard drive, but with modern game downloads ranging anywhere between 50 and 100 GB, you could use that up pretty fast. The Seagate Game Drive for PS4 has 2 TB of storage, and hooks up effortlessly via USB. This peripheral usually costs $109, but is available now at Amazon for $89.View Deal