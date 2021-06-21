Best Prime Day phone deals 2021

Prime Day phone deals give you the opportunity to grab a great handset at a fraction of its usual cost. We're just getting started with Prime Day deals, but we expect many more to pop up over the two-day event.

So far, we're seeing discounts on Motorola and Samsung phones, and not just from Amazon. Even Walmart has some good options, if you're willing to deal with a payment plan in one case. Verizon is also offering some compelling deals on iPhones, if you're willing to use an older model and activate a new line on the carrier's network.

Prime Day phone deals — best sales right now

Moto G Fast: was $199.99 now $159.99 @ Amazon

The Moto G Fast is an affordable Android phone offering excellent battery life, a bright display and decent cameras. You might find its selfie cam a bit lacking, but if you want an Android phone on the cheap, this is a fine option.

View Deal

Moto G9 Play: was $199 now $149.99 @ Amazon

Motorola offers some of the best budget Android phones, and the Moto G9 Play is a great example. Highlights include a triple camera system headed up by a 48MP shooter, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Just note that this phone is GSM only. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: was $999 now $450 @ Walmart

Walmart isn't content to sit out Prime Day, offering a killer deal on a Galaxy S21 Plus with either AT&T or Verizon activation. The price comes out to $450, which is less than half off. The Galaxy S21 Plus boasts a beautiful 6.7-inch display, powerful cameras with a 30x Space Zoom and more. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: was $999 now $899.99 @ Samsung

Samsung is running a summer sale, and it includes the Galaxy S21 Plus. Right now, you can get $100 off Samsung's latest flagship. We like the 6.7-inch 120Hz display, excellent cameras, and powerful Snapdragon 888 performance. Plus, Samsung is selling the phone unlocked.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: was $299.99 now $199.99 @ Walmart

One of Samsung's newest Galaxy A phones is already on a steep discount over at Walmart. If you're willing to stick to Straight Talk, you can get a solid $100 off the Galaxy A32 5G. View Deal

Motorola One 5G UW: was $599 now free @ Verizon

If you want a phone that can take advantage of Verizon's mmWave 5G, then this deal might be for you. With a new line activation, Big Red is offering the Motorola One 5G UW for free. This mid-range phone offers a roomy 6.7-inch display, 5,000 mAh battery and versatile quad camera system. View Deal

Best Prime Day iPhone deals — best sales right now

iPhone SE (2020): was $399.99 now $314 (Total Wireless) @ Amazon

If you're willing to buy a carrier-locked model of the iPhone SE (2020), Amazon is selling the Total Wireless variant for a decent price. $301 for the iPhone SE is a steal, especially since you get a very good camera and fast A13 Bionic chip in a compact design.View Deal

iPhone XR: was $499.99 now free w/ new line @ Verizon

The iPhone XR offers many of the features you'll find on the higher-end models like Face ID and a fairly fast A12 Bionic processor. The 6.1-inch display is bright, and you get an excellent 11-plus hours of battery life. View Deal

How to find the best phone deals

Prime Day phone deals can vary widely from device to device. Typical savings range from $50 to $100 off the leading models, but now that Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, we expect to see even more substantial savings, particularly on devices that came out earlier in the year or in late 2020.

Chief among these will be budget offerings, but Apple and Samsung flagships are in the mix.

Beware something that looks too good to be true. Oftentimes, carriers and retailers will hide the true price behind activation or payment plan deals. These require you to tie yourself to a 24-month contract to receive the bill credits (lest you pay the carrier back for the remainder). You'll also sometimes need a trade-in and/or new line activation.

In your search, you might come across some refurbished devices (marked as 'Renewed'). These can be hit or miss, so approach them with caution.

Shop more sales at Amazon