Best Presidents’ Day laptop sales 2021 — deals at Best Buy, Walmart and more

This year's Presidents' Day laptop sales are now live, with several retailers taking money off a wide variety of devices from Macbooks to Chromebooks, and gaming laptops as well.

There are loads of excellent discounts available right now, but currently one of the best Presidents' Day laptop sales comes thanks to Best Buy. The electronics retailer is taking up to $300 off select laptops. Brands in this sale include Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft, and more.

Below you'll find a rundown of all the laptop deals you won't want to miss, and if you're after daily savings make sure to check out our guide of the best cheap laptop deals. Also, make sure to check our Presidents' Day sales coverage for the latest holiday deals.

Today's best Presidents' Day laptop sales

Laptops under $500

HP Chromebook 14: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

If you're after a cheap laptop for home learning or simple internet surfing, then this HP Chromebook 14 fits the bill nicely. It's currently $50 off on clearance at Best Buy and features 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

While this is certainly not the biggest discount on this list, the Lenovo Chromebook rarely goes on sale so even a small saving is noteworthy. The laptop features It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen, MediaTek Helio P60T CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It'll run all the essential apps you need, plus doubles up as a tablet for when you're on the move or fancy taking video calls in bed. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $239 @ Dell

Need something durable that the kids can't break? Look no further than the Dell Chromebook 11 3100, which is tough enough to survive even the rowdiest of children. It offers solid specs as well, Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display. View Deal

HP 15z: was $370 now $320 @ HP

We'd recommend springing for some of the optional extras, such as a 1080p LCD screen (+$60) and a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20), but even the base HP 15z is a reliable laptop that is ideal for students on a budget. View Deal

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $515 @ Samsung

Right now you can get the Galaxy Chromebook 4K for just $515. Spec-wise, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also features a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Acer Spin 713 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $629 now $539 @ Best Buy

Doubling as both a laptop and a tablet, this Acer Spin Chromebook is a great pickup if you require versatility from your device. Containing a 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor, it's a solid machine — now $100 off at Best Buy

View Deal

Laptops under $1,000

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,359 now $790 @ Amazon

As far as laptop-tablet hybrids go, the Surface Pro 7 is easily one of the best on the market. With in-built Windows 10, a beautiful display and a type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is the perfect pick if you're after versatility. At such a steep discount, it's a very good time to buy. View Deal

HP Envy: was $949 now $800 @ HP

Whatever your laptop needs the HP envy is likely to fulfill them. Featuring a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, it's a powerful machine. If you're feeling flush why not upgrade to a 1TB 7200 rpm HDD w/ 256GB SSD for just $60 more?View Deal

HP Omen 15t (2020): was $1,300 now $800 @ HP

Some gaming laptops are pretty garish, but this HP Omen 15t is a gaming powerhouse without the overly-flashy shell. At $500 off it's one of the best Presidents Day laptop sales you'll find. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

This powerful gaming laptop is perfect for those looking to play on the go. Packing a punch with its 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare display with a beautiful refresh rate of 144 Hz, a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 card with 6GB of graphics memory. With a relatively small 512GB SSD though, you might need to invest in an external drive as well.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,100 now $900 @ Acer

The clue is in the name with this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, if you're after a machine for gaming then look no further. Under the hood you'll find an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, and a 512GB SSD — it's a solid machine, for a great price. View Deal

MSI Prestige 14 Evo: was $1200 now $900 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked a very healthy $300 off this MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop. Designed to be immensely powerful while also very lightweight, it's an attractive package that will enhance your work and play. Using an Intel 11th Gen i7 processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, it's good for some gaming as well. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Powered by Apple's new M1 chip, if you're looking to switch over to a Mac, this isn't a bad entry point. MacBook deals aren't the most common, so we're very pleased to see the 265GB model on sale at Amazon. It features a 13-inch Retina display, an 8-core M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Laptops over $1,000

MacBook Pro 13" (2020): was $1,450 now $1,350 @Best Buy

Great performance, long battery life, and a vibrant display are all hallmarks of the MacBook Pro, and this 13inch model is no different. We did find the thick Bezels a little disappointing in our review, but nevertheless, this is an excellent machine. At $100 off it's a great time to buy.

View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,699 now $1,599 @ Razer

There are a few Razer gaming laptops on sale at the moment, but our pick is the Razer Blade Stealth 13 which has dropped down $100. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,799 now $1,649 @ B&H Photo

B&H Photo has taken $150 off this MacBook Pro, which makes it among the cheapest deals you'll find for this model. The laptop itself offers a 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (2020): was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Amazon

This isn't the best deal we've seen on this 16-inch MacBook Pro, last summer it briefly went for $1,999, so if you can wait, a deeper discount could be on the horizon. If not you're getting a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics for your money. View Deal