A Best Buy PS5 restock is now underway. The electronics retailer has PS5 restock for its Best Buy Totaltech members only. (Membership costs $199/year).

Members can get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. It's worth noting that Best Buy now has a queue-based system for its PS5 restocks. After hitting the "add to cart" button, you'll be placed on a virtual queue. You'll need to be signed in to your Best Buy account so that Best Buy can verify your info.

Best Buy PS5 restock

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games. Best Buy hasn't restocked the PS5 Digital Edition in this lastest restock.

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.

As a reminder, Best Buy releases its PS5 stock in waves, so hang around even if the site initially reads sold out during a restock window. Another opportunity to get a PS5 may appear. Investing some time into the process could pay off as other people may give up and lose patience.

The retailer will also ask you to enter a supplied code during the purchasing process, and you have the option for this to be sent via text or email. Always opt for text, as it’ll come through almost instantly. Email codes can take a while to come through or get lost in a spam filter, and by the time you’ve recovered it, the console will likely be out of stock again.