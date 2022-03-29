Best Buy has PS5 restock right now — here's how to get yours

Best Buy is holding a PS5 restock right now. If you're still on the hunt for Sony's in-demand next-gen gaming console, then here's an ideal opportunity score one. For a limited time, the retailer has the PS5 in stock for $499 via this link.

Unfortunately, this PS5 restock isn't open to everyone. In order to buy a console you'll need a pricey $200 Totaltech membership. This isn't the first time the electronics retailer has gated PS5 stock between its premium membership, but it's still frustrating to see another drop with this requirement. This restock was first spotted by stock tracker Wario64.

If you don't have a Totaltech membership, Amazon has confirmed it will have a PS5 Digital Edition restock tomorrow (Wednesday, March 30) and Target is also being tipped for a drop this week. Make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates across all major retailers.

Best Buy PS5 restock (in stock)

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Best Buy Totaltech: $199/year @ Best Buy

For $199.99 per year, Best Buy Totaltech gives members access to 24/7 tech support, free shipping (with no minimums), 2-year warranty protection on purchased products, exclusive member-only deals, and free in-home installation. The retailer has made most of its recent PS5 restocks exclusively available to Totaltech members.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So, it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.