Best Black Friday camera deals 2020

Black Friday is still a few weeks out, but that's not stopping retailers from offering early Black Friday camera deals. New models introduced this year are diving down prices of the cameras they are replacing.

As Canon brings out newer versions of its Digital Rebel DSLR, for instance, the no-frills Rebel T6 becomes an ever-better deal, currently selling with kit zoom lens for just $399. And GoPro's new Hero9 Black action cam will create pressure to discount the still-excellent Hero8 Black. (It's currently $300 on Amazon and direct from GoPro.)

So what kind of Black Friday camera deals can you expect later this month? Here's a preview of the discounts we're expecting to see, along with deals that you can take advantage of right now. We also offer advice on which less-than-current models are still worth buying to take advantage of discounts. Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for discounts on all other tech.

Best Black Friday camera deals right now

Black Friday camera deals — expected discounts

Perhaps the consumer model with the greatest staying power is the Sony a6000 mirrorless camera, which debuted in 2014 and still rivals the quality of newer models. Last year the price, with kit lens, dropped to $448 on Amazon. (This year we've seen it occasionally drop to $548.) With the new a6100 out this year, there may be even more pressure to discount the original a6000. Sony is less likely to budge on the Sony a6100 , however, as it rarely discounts newish models.

A camera with similar staying power is Nikon's entry-level DSLR, the Nikon D3500 . Vendors often sell it in a two lens bundle, with a 18-55mm and 70-300mm zoom lenses, and often discount the package. Last year the bundle dropped to $449. So far this year we're seeing just over $500. Nikon also does bundles on its midrange DSLR, the Nikon D5600 .

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3, an excellent beginner DSLR with 4K video and a compact design, has dropped about $100, selling for $649 from several retailers. And while Canon's Rebel T6 is already a good deal, it could get better. Last year it sold with not one but two lenses for just $399. In early October Amazon listed a "Black Friday/Cyber Monday two lens kit deal," but the deal wasn't yet active, and no price was given. So stay tuned.

Canon, Nikon and Sony gain the most attention in the photography world. But two other camera makers—Fujifilm and Olympus—also make excellent mirrorless shooters, both with a nod to vintage camera design. Fujifilm's X-T200 provides a gorgeous 3.5-inch touchscreen display. With age, its price has dropped about $200 to around $500, with kit lens. Meanwhile, Olympus has just introduced the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV. This leads to nice price drops on the nearly identical predecessor, the Mark III . Selling for about $500, it's one of the cheapest cameras you can find with 5-axis image stabilization for crisp photos in low light and steady handheld video.

Black Friday GoPro deals — what to expect

(Image credit: GoPro )

Another product category with great staying power is action cameras. GoPro nailed the technology years ago, leaving little to improve in newer models. That means you can find great discounts on models going back one, two or even three versions. Take the 4K-capable GoPro Hero8 Black, which has already dropped to $300, with a one-year subscription that provides unlimited cloud storage and device replacement. And GoPro has knocked $100 off the price of its brand-new 5K capable GoPro Hero9 Black to $340, with subscription.