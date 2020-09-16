Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2020

Get ready: Amazon Prime Day TV deals are rapidly approaching. Last year, Amazon sold over 200,000 TVs during Prime Day. We predict Amazon will shatter that record this year with Prime Day TV deals that could start well under $99.

Technically, we don't know when Prime Day 2020 will occur. Amazon has confirmed that it will happen in Q4 of 2020, however, the retailer hasn't given a precise date. That said, rumors indicate it could happen the first week of October.

Regardless of when it happens, Amazon Prime Day TV deals will play a big role in Amazon's 48-hour sale and below are our predictions for what we expect, along with some sales you can take advantage of now.

Make sure to follow our Amazon Prime Day guide for more predictions and deals. Plus, don't miss our TV deals coverage for deals you can get now.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals — predictions

TVs are among Amazon's top-selling products on Prime Day. Naturally, Amazon's own line of smart TVs tend to sell the most. According to the retailer, it sold "millions of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs" during last year's Prime Day.

So if you're looking for an inexpensive smart TV, a Fire TV Edition set will be your best best. These TVs have sold for just under $100. The Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV, for instance, is already on sale for $99.99. It's likely the 39-inch version of this TV could sell for $99 on Prime Day.

If you want a TV with 4K resolution and HDR support, Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs will again lead the charge. Expect to see models such as the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV drop as low as $199.

We also expect to see Amazon Prime Day TV deals on TCL, Hisense, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs. Expect TCL and Hisense to lead the charge in terms of price drops with 50-inch panels selling for as little as $279. Meanwhile, 70-inch TVs will sell for less than $549, a price we recently saw over Labor Day.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals — OLED TVs

While the majority of Prime Day TV deals focus on LCDs, we expect to see a few deals on pricier OLED TVs as well. But don't expect all of them to come from Amazon. Last year the LG E8 55-inch OLED TV dropped to an all-time price low of $1,299 during Prime Day. However, that sale was offered by Amazon's competitor Newegg.

For OLED sales, we suggest keeping an eye on Best Buy. During Labor Day, the retailer took up to $1,200 off LG and Sony OLEDS. While the cheapest model still cost $1,399 — we predict that Prime Day will drop OLED prices to $999 — a price we've only seen once before.

Best deals right now