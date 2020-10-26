Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020

No retailer dominates the holidays quite like Amazon. Last year, Amazon Black Friday deals broke all sorts of records and led to the retailer having its best Black Friday in the company's history.

This year, things are vastly different. Prime Day served as the kickoff to the holiday season and many retailers have already released their first wave of Black Friday deals. That means Amazon Black Friday deals are already here with aggressive price drops on TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances, and home decor.

In fact, Amazon is promising over a million deals this holiday season and it all starts with Amazon's Holiday Dash event, a series of daily deals with savings on fashion, electronics, beauty, and more. Furthermore, everything purchased now through December 31 can be returned through January 31, 2021. And this year Amazon is making it easier than ever to make returns by adding Whole Foods locations to its list of places where you can make label-free, box-free returns.

So now that Amazon Black Friday is well underway, it's time to look at the deals you can get right now. Below you'll find the best Amazon Black Friday deals as they're announced. We'll list our top five deals of the day along with discounts on all categories from TVs to bedding. Be sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss any Amazon Black Friday news or deals.

Best overall deals

Bissell vacuums: up to 46% off @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is taking a massive 46% off select Bissell vacuums. This early Black Friday deals includes the Bissell upright vac and Bissell's CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum, which is $140 off. View Deal

MacBook Air: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's redesigned Magic Keyboard, which is great for typing. It's on sale for $899.99, which is its second-best price ever. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,199.99. View Deal

LG CX Series 4K OLED TV: up to $503 off all models

If you're searching for Amazon Black Friday deals on OLED TVs, here's a sale that saves you a whopping $503. Currently, Amazon is knocking up to $503 off every LG CX Series 4K OLED TV. This is our favorite TV of 2020. After discount, you can get the 55-inch model for just $1,496.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — TV deals

Toshiba 32" 720p Fire TV: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Looking for an inexpensive smart TV? This Amazon Black Friday deal knocks the price of the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV to just $139.99. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video.View Deal

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 no $198 @ Amazon

Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $198. This Amazon Black Friday deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features our favorite OS for streaming. View Deal

Hisense 50" 4K Android TV: was $299 now $297 @ Amazon

This 50-inch Hisense TV doubles as your streaming device, thanks to its built-in Android TV OS. It offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as DTS Virtual: X sound. If you're on a budget, this is one of the best cheap big-screen TVs you'll find.View Deal

LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Amazon

Here's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. Currently, you can get the LG 55-inch CX Series 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,496. This is our favorite TV of 2020. Even better, the 55-inch model is now as cheap as the 48-inch model! View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Laptop deals

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1: was $299 now $119

The Galileo Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop designed for kids. It features a detachable 11.5-inch LCD, 1.3GHz Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It runs Android 6.0 and can also be used in tablet mode. Rarely on sale, this is one of the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen on a laptop so far. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11: was $260 now $218 @ Amazon

Chromebooks have been hard to find in stock most of this summer. As a result, we expect sales on these laptops to be modest. That said, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $218. That's $22 cheaper than it was on Prime Day. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $295 now $238 @ Amazon

When it comes to laptops, the bulk of holiday deals will consist of machines like this budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for light tasks like Internet-based work. View Deal

MacBook Air: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for just about any Apple fan. It packs a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's redesigned Magic Keyboard, which is great for typing. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Furniture deals

L-Shaped Computer Desk: was $145 now $119 @ Amazon

This L-shaped computer desk offers enough surface space for everything from working to gaming. It features a sturdy metal frame and is made from environmental wood. It's now $20 cheaper than it was during Prime Day. View Deal

Leather executive chairs: deals from $39 @ Amazon

Upgrade your home office with a new office chair. As part of the latest Amazon Black Friday sales, Amazon has a wide range of office chairs on sale with prices starting as low as $39. The sale includes ergonomic chairs as well as stools. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday — Gaming deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It’s a steal at $25.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can preorder the game now from Amazon and save $10 in the process. Orders will ship to meet the game's November 10 release date.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $15 off and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

If you play MMOs, MOBAs, or other gaming genres where you need a ton of commands at the tip of your thumb — the Logitech G604 is the mouse you want. It's comfortable to use, plays well across the board, and it can connect via USB dongle and Bluetooth.View Deal

Acer XB270H: was $499 now $395 @ Amazon

The Acer XB271H is a 1080p gaming monitor with a robust color palette and a 144 Hz refresh rate. That means you'll be able to run games with frame rates well in excess of 100 frames per second. We especially like that you can orient it vertically.View Deal