Bears vs Rams live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Bears vs Rams time, tv channel The Bears vs Rams game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 26) on ESPN.

An immovable object meets another immovable object in the Bears vs Rams live stream. With two of the best defenses in NFL going against each other, don't expect to see a high score in this NFL live stream.

Each team has long shown its proficiency in holding back opponents from scoring. In very similar form, these two teams last met in 2019, when the Rams pulled off a 17-7 victory. Playing on their home turf this week, the Rams enjoy the blessing of the oddsmakers, who favor them 6 points over the Bears.

Why are the critics bullish on the Rams? This has been a very good season for the team's offense. Jared Goff has been moving the ball like hell, passing for 1,570 yards and 10 touchdowns so far (and rushing another two TDs). That's nearly double Nick Foles's numbers. Goff is also blessed with a deep bank of capable catchers, including wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. And Goff is well protected by his offensive line. He's been sacked just seven times--the second-lowest number in the league. All that, plus solid rushing led by Darrell Henderson Jr., gives the Rams a slight edge in scoring: about 25 points per game vs. 21 for the Bears.

That said, the Rams have also benefited from playing in the soft NFC East, where the competition has not been that fierce. And in their latest matchup, they fell to the 49ers, a team that’s been decimated by injuries this year. The Bears for their part have recently shown the ability to take on top-tier opponents, with back-to-back wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers (first and third in the NFC South). Many of the Bears' victories have been "ugly" wins, prevailing by just a handful of points; but they are wins nonetheless.

The challenge for the Bears offense is that they just don't make many big plays. Averaging just 4.8 yards per play, they are the fifth-worst yard makers in the league. Their passing game is weak, And the ground game has slowed down, from an average of 4.2 yards per carry in the first three games to just 2.5 yards in the last three. (Injuries haven't helped in that respect.) That timid approach won't do against the Rams' rock-solid defense, led by the indomitable Aaron Donald (with 19 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery).

This matchup might have seemed more a foregone conclusion, however, before the Rams last contest. Its offense stumbled repeatedly against the 49ers--a team whose defense is not considered nearly as strong as the Bears. If the Rams play similar offense on Monday night, the Bears could easily shut them down. With neither team expected to score a lot, this match will truly be a test of who has the more ironclad defense. And whoever prevails, it could well be an ugly win.

How to watch Bears vs Rams live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch the Bears vs Rams live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Bears vs Rams live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bears vs Rams game is tomorrow (Monday, October 26) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

It's on ESPN, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Bears vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch Bears vs Rams on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Bears vs Rams live streams in the UK

You can watch Bears vs Rams live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 12:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Bears vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.