Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: Watch this La Liga title clash

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid start time and channels The Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid match gets underway at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on Saturday (May 8). In the US, you'll be able to watch the match on BeIn, while UK viewers can tune into LaLigaTV.

The Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live stream arrives at a unique moment: it's hard to remember a tighter season in La Liga. Four teams are within striking distance of the Spanish title with four matches left to play, so the stakes are high throughout. And this weekend will go a long way toward deciding a champion as the top four teams play each other.

In the case of league leaders Atletico Madrid, that means a trip to Barcelona to take on the Blaugrana. Barca finds itself level on points with archrival Real Madrid, but just two points behind Atletico. That means a Barcelona win will let them leap frog Atletico Madrid into the top spot on the table.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi may be in his last year at the club, and would like to go out with a title if he could. Meanwhile, much of Atletico Madrid's success this year can be chalked up to the arrival of Luis Suarez, who came to the club after a successful stint with Barcelona.

The Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid match figures to be a pretty decisive moment in this La Liga campaign. We can help you find a live stream of the match and show you how to use a virtual private network if Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid isn't airing in your area.

How to use a VPN to watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

If you're unable to find Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in your area, don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your aide. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, giving you access to streaming services that might otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in the U.S.

La Liga matches air on BeIn in the U.S., so head to that cable channel to find Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid. For some cable subscribers, though, that could be a challenge, as BeIn isn't always part of cable TV packages.

If you don't already receive BeIn — or if you've cut the cord on cable — you can try a subscription streaming service that includes the sports channel. The cheapest option is through Sling TV, which includes BeIn in its $10/month World Sports package. You'll also find BeIn as part of Fubo.TV's $65/month service, which offers far more additional channels than Sling's World Sports subscription

Sling.TV: Get the World Sports package for $10/month on Sling and you get six channels. If you want more, you can always package Sling Orange or Sling Blue ($35/month each) with an $11/month Sports Extra package.View Deal

Fubo.TV: In addition to more than 100 channels, Fubo.TV features a cloud DVR for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in the UK

In the U.K., you can watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid through LaLigaTV, a Premier Sports channel that you can include with your Sky or Virgin Media subscription. It costs £10.99 to £12.99 per month depending on your TV provider. A streaming-only option featuring just LaLigaTV costs £6.99 per month.

The Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid match kicks off at 3:15 p.m. BST.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in Canada

Like Canada's neighbors to the south, Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid airs on BeIn, which broadcasts all La Liga matches in Canada.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in other countries

Here's a sampling of where you can find Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brasil

GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brasil France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany: DAZN

DAZN Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN

WOWOW Live, DAZN Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Puerto Rico: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2

SportsMax App, SportsMax 2 Spain: Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar+, Mitele Plus, Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Laliga

For additional Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.