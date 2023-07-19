Australia vs Ireland live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

Women’s World Cup 2023 hosts Australia begin their tournament campaign with a match against the Republic of Ireland — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Australia vs Ireland live stream, date, time, channels Australia vs Ireland live stream takes place Thursday, July 20.

► Time 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Australia are the joint host of this year’s Women’s World Cup alongside New Zealand, and they will kick off their tournament in the aptly-named Stadium Australia located in the country’s most famous city, Sydney. Nicknamed the Matildas, the Australian women's national soccer team have a solid record in recent World Cups. They reached the quarter-finals in three of the last four tournaments.

However, a round-of-16 elimination in 2019 was deemed a disappointment, and the talented squad will be keen to improve upon that finish on home soil. Plus, having the talents of Sam Kerr, arguably the best forward the women's game has ever seen, at your disposal is always a bonus.

Meanwhile, Ireland will be making their debut at the Women’s World Cup having never qualified for the tournament in the past. In fact, the side has never previously played at a major international tournament, as qualification for the UEFA Women’s Euro has proved equally elusive. Naturally, this lack of big tournament experience makes Ireland one of the biggest underdogs at the Women’s World Cup 2023. But the plucky Girls in Green will come into this game determined to prove they belong on the biggest global stage in the sport.

The Australia vs Ireland live stream should be an unmissable match with a raucous crowd full of passionate home supporters in the stands. And we’ve got all the information you need to watch it online and from anywhere down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the tournament by checking out our how to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams hub which has all the details you need to stream every single match.

How to watch Australia vs Ireland anywhere

Australia vs Ireland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Australia vs Ireland live streams by country

How to watch the Australia vs Ireland live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Australia vs Ireland live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Australia vs Ireland live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Ireland live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Australia vs Ireland live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Australia vs Ireland live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Ireland live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the Australia vs Ireland stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Australia vs Ireland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Ireland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the Australia vs Ireland live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Australia vs Ireland live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Australia vs Ireland live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group B table

Group B standings as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 19.