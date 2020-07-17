Asus ROG Phone 3 design leak reveals a stealthy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 slayer

We've had the chance to look at the Asus ROG Phone 3, and based on the design and previous spec rumors, this is a phone that might be a dark horse rival for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

The render you can see here was revealed on Evan Blass's Patreon page (via 9to5Google). It shows us the front and the back of the ROG Phone 3, which for a phone that's aiming for a dramatic 'gamer' look, actually looks pretty handsome.

Aside from a slightly rounder-looking chassis, these renders make the ROG Phone 3 look a lot like the previous model, the Asus ROG Phone 2. It sports a healthy dose of RGB lighting, a horizontal rear camera array, and a triangular cutout on the back, which indicates a return for the vapor chamber cooling system that Asus uses to keep the gaming phone's temperature in check.

There are more cameras this time, however. The ROG Phone 2 used a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera on its back, with a 24MP sensor on the front in the top bezel. Here we can see there are three rear cameras, and we know two sensors will be 64MP (likely replacing the 48MP sensor), and a 13MP camera will make up the one.

A recent leak from China's TENAA regulatory listings has filled in some other interesting ROG Phone 3 details. We know that it will use a 6.6-inch FHD display, a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and will be available with a choice of 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM accompanied by 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Although gaming phones have a much different audience to premium flagships, the overlap in features and specs means it's worth comparing the two. The Galaxy Note 20 series, for example, will be Samsung's next big launch, and will likely use similar amounts of memory and the same chipset, meaning their processing power will be roughly the same.

In this comparison, the ROG Phone 3 has an advantage in battery capacity, charging speed and likely price based on what we know already. The Galaxy Note 20 however, and particularly the higher-spec Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, will excel in screen size, screen resolution and camera technology, plus it has its signature S Pen stylus included for additional functionality.

The ROG Phone 3 has been rumored to launch next week on July 22, with an expected price of $900 if the ROG Phone 2 is anything to go by. We won't see the Galaxy Note 20 until August 5 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, although that's still less than a month away.