Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live stream: How to watch March Madness online

Arkansas vs Oral Roberts channel, start time The Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live stream will begin at 7:25 p.m. ET / 4:25 p.m. PT Saturday March 27th.

It will be on TBS.

The Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live stream features a #3-seed taking on a #15 squad that most outside of Razorback country can’t help but root for. These two teams from opposite ends of the seeding spectrum will hopefully make for an entertaining matchup in this March Madness live stream .

The Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts (18-10) have been “that team.” That team you watch with amazement thinking, “How are they here? How did they win two games to get here?” The answer is simple, a few players get hot and anything is possible. For Oral Roberts, those players are junior forward Kevin Obanor and sophomore guard Max Abmas. These two have been showstoppers combining for 113 points through the first two rounds which accounts for 74% of the Golden Eagles’ scoring thus far.

After a dominant first-round performance against Colgate, Arkansas (24-6) is coming off a scare against #6 Texas Tech. The Razorbacks lead the Red Raiders by 13 with nine minutes to go in the second half, but that’s when things got dicey. Texas Tech would battle back to make it a two-point game with 3 seconds left, but missed a lay-up that likely would have forced overtime. Instead, Arkansas survived and advanced.

The Razorbacks are heavy favorites to win this game thanks mostly to leading scorer freshman guard Moses Moody, who averages 17.1 points per game and senior forward Justin Smith, who averages 13.9ppg while pulling down a team high 7.1 rebounds per game.

The Razorbacks enter Saturday as 11 -point favorites. The over/under is 159.

How to watch Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get TBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live streams in the US

In the US, the Arkansas vs Oral Roberts game airs on TBS at 7:25 p.m. ET / 4:25 p.m. PT Saturday March 27. You can watch it all on one of the best streaming services: Sling TV

But since Sling doesn't get you CBS (which you also need for March Madness) we suggest augmenting it with another means of watching the games. That's Paramount Plus or one of the AirTV boxes with Sling to get CBS and other broadcast channels.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS, but you can add it with one of Sling's offers, such as an AirTV 2 + HD antenna to load CBS and other networks into Sling, or an AirTV mini to pull CBS and other local channels into Sling via Locast where available.

Paramount Plus offers a free trial with discounts available.

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Arkansas vs Oral Roberts in UK streaming services.

Arkansas vs Oral Roberts live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.