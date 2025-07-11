Foldable iPhone display reportedly beginning production ahead of 2026 launch

With Apple expected to launch its first foldable phone next year, a new report claims that production of displays for the foldable iPhone has begun.

The news comes from the Korean publication ETNews (via Macrumors) whose article says that Samsung Display (SD) will be producing the displays.

Allegedly, the display company is building a production line to exclusively make iPhone screens and will reportedly be able to produce 15 million 7-inch foldable OLED panels a year.

Apple supposedly wants to produce between 6 and 8 million foldable iPhones in 2026, with company working to make it an annual release. Though SD's production capability exceeds Apple's reported forecast, the company is also supposed to have signed a "several year" contract.

"Since it has a history of mass-producing and supplying foldable OLEDs ahead of its competitors, it is likely that it will actually be the sole supplier beyond the contract period," an unnamed industry insider told ETNews.

What we know about the foldable iPhone display

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

Beyond being made by Samsung Display, there have been rumors of a foldable iPhone going as far back as 2015, when the device was rumored to be more of a clamshell style ala the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 or the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.

More recent rumors have indicated that Apple is focusing on a notebook-style design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year, display rumors have forecasted a 7.8-inch interior display for the phone for when it's opened. For comparison, the just announced Z Fold 7 features an 8-inch screen.

The ETNews report doesn't discuss the cover display, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted a 5.5-inch exterior screen with a customized 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to an iPad.

Apple has been rumored to be obsessed with getting rid of the folding crease in the interior display. In April it was reported that Apple has a nearly crease-free display in the works thanks to Samsung.

As for a release date beyond the vague "2026," we don't know. Rumors have been circulating for so long that a release date has been shifting target for years.

With the new iPhone 16e launched this past spring, Apple has opened up new release windows where normally we would look to September for a potential launch. That said, it is more likely that we'll see this new iPhone in September alongside the iPhone 18 series.

More from Tom's Guide