iPhone Fold — Apple is reportedly partnering with Samsung for a 'crease-free' display

We've heard rumors that Apple has been working on a foldable iPhone for some time now — to the point where we're now pretty confident that something is coming from Apple on the foldable front. Still, details about the iPhone Fold (if that's what it's called) remain sparse.

However, a new rumor from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provides a potential interesting detail about the iPhone Fold. Specifically, Apple could team up with Samsung Display (SDC) for its folding iPhone — a smart move for Apple, given that Samsung has just released the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to promising early reviews.

Kuo says the company will "ensure stable mass production of the foldable iPhone in 2026." He also noted that this could mean Apple trusts SDC more than its screen designers to create a crease-free foldable smartphone, as the lack of a crease will be critical for making the iPhone stand out from already established foldable phones.

(Image credit: #iOS Beta News/YouTube)

Not everyone is as confident that Apple is making the right choice by partnering with SDC, as Apple is turning to a competitor for such a significant part of its portfolio.

"It's a risky bet given the tepid success of foldable phones in the consumer smartphone market," Dan Ives, global head of tech research at Wedbush Securities, said. "Samsung is trying to gain share, and it puts some pressure on Apple to go down this path."

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time we've heard Apple could work with Samsung for its foldable iPhone. A report emerged back in April, so this could be a case where there's smoke, there's fire.

Foldable iPhone outlook

At the end of the day, though, it's about delivering a quality product to consumers, and if Apple feels working with Samsung Display is the best way to achieve that goal, I'm all for it.

I've been waiting for Apple to release the iPhone Fold before I buy my first folding phone, so whatever it takes for the company to make the best phone possible has me excited.

Of course, with leakers claiming a foldable iPhone would cost between $2,100 and $2,300, it might be a prohibitively expensive device.

