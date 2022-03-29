Apple TV Plus has a new must-watch series with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus appears to be on mission to prove its more than a Ted Lasso service in 2022. The often overlooked streaming platform is having a very strong start to the year.

Shows like The Afterparty and Severance have impressed, and original movie CODA just won Best Picture at the Oscars. Apple TV Plus is showing no signs of slowing down either, as it’s just got another must-watch series.

Pachinko is a new drama series that just premiered on Apple TV Plus. It’s based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, and chronicles the struggles of a Korean family across four generations as they leave their homeland and immigrate to Japan in the hopes of a better life. Pachinko was created by Soo Hugh and stars Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Jin Ha and Soji Arai.

The first three episodes of the eight-part drama series hit Apple TV Plus last week, and the show is already enjoying rave reviews. The critical reception has been nothing short of glowing with Pachinko currently rated 98% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Top critics have showered the series with praise calling it a “masterpiece” and a “strong shout for the most satisfying TV of the year so far.”

The response from viewers to the initial three episodes has been equally positive. On Rotten Tomatoes the audience score is currently at an impressive 93%; it’s a similar story over on IMDb with Pachinko scoring 8.5 out of 10 (IMDb scores are generally harsher than RT). Furthermore, each episode has been rated higher than the last, which would suggest the show is only getting better as its first season unfolds.

We’ve always included Apple TV Plus in our roundup of the best streaming services because of its highly competitive $5 a month subscription fee, but the service is now starting to look like a genuine contender. If Apple TV Plus continues to add more high-quality content throughout 2022, we might have to consider moving it higher up the list. Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max better watch out, because Apple TV Plus isn’t playing around this year.