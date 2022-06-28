Amazon just announced invite-only Xbox Series X restocks — how to register

Amazon Prime members still looking for an Xbox console are in for a treat. The e-comm giant just announced that future Xbox Series X restocks at Amazon will be invite-only events for Prime subscribers.

The news isn't too shocking. Earlier this month, Amazon limited its PS5 drops to invite-only events. With Prime Day right around the corner, Amazon could be prepping for a big console drop. You can sign up for the next Amazon Xbox restock via this Amazon link (opens in new tab).

Xbox Series X: sign up for invites @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

How to register for the next Amazon Xbox restock

Of all the retailers that have offered Xbox drops these past few years, Amazon has been the hardest to track. Amazon Xbox Series X restocks not only come unannounced, but they also sell out within minutes. Amazon is now changing how they tackle Xbox restocks by requiring that shoppers sign up for restocks via their sign-in page.

Registering at for an Xbox invite from Amazon is fairly easy. First, sign into your account (opens in new tab) and then head to the Xbox product page at Amazon (opens in new tab). The "Add to cart" button on the Xbox page has been replaced with a "Request invitation" button. Click on the request button and you'll automatically be signed in. That's it!

Amazon states that if you're invited to purchase the Xbox Series X, you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours. Amazon clearly states that it will not be able to accommodate everyone, so registering isn't a guarantee you'll get an invite or a console.

