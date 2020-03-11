Amazon cheap laptop deal knocks $300 off Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best notebooks you can buy. Now that it's on sale, it's also one of the best laptop deals around.

Currently, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (256GB) on sale for $999. That's $300 off and the best Surface Laptop deal we've seen since Cyber Monday. Meanwhile, Amazon also has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (128GB) on sale for $799. That's $200 off and the cheapest Surface Laptop you can get right now. (And likely the cheapest price we'll see till Amazon Prime Day).

Surface Laptop 3 (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

The Editors' Choice Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for just $999 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's premium laptop. This configuration packs an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (128GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

For users who need less horsepower, the Surface Laptop 3 with 128GB SSD is now $200 off and on sale for $799. That's just $40 shy of an all-time price low we saw for this same machine in the lead up to Christmas. View Deal

In their Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we gave the machine an Editor's Choice award for its premium design, sharp display, and solid overall performance.

The least-expensive configuration on sale packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 bears a close resemblance to Apple's MacBook Air. However, the former packs a much better spec sheet and uses a 10th-gen Intel CPU, whereas the MacBook Air relies on a less potent 8th-generation Intel "Y" processor.

That newer CPU means you'll get better multitasking performance from the Surface Laptop 3. Microsoft's laptop also provides a better keyboard with bouncy keys that offer decent travel.

This Surface Laptop 3 deal is likely to sell out fast, so get one while you can.