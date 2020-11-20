Amazon Black Friday sale knocks Kindle price to $59

The biggest retailer on the planet just kicked off its holiday sales. Amazon Black Friday deals just started with a deep discount on the Amazon Kindle.
For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Kindle on sale for $59.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest Kindle deal we've ever seen.The deal includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over one million titles, magazines, and audibooks. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen for the Kindle.
All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon
The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $30 off — it's cheapest price ever — and a perfect way to keep busy. View Deal
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best Kindles you can buy. It packs a 6-inch anti-glare 300 ppi display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage which holds thousands of books. Rated IPX8 waterproof, it can take a splash without you having to worry about it.
The base Kindle sports a 6-inch glare-free display, a 4 LED front light, and 4GB of storage. This E Ink device is lightweight and easy to use for hours. The entry-level Kindle also has a touch-screen display, and those ensconced in the Amazon ecosystem can benefit from Goodreads integration and FreeTime Unlimited.
