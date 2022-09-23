Amazon accidentally confirms Prime Early Access sale dates — mark your calendars

Mark your calendars! The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will take place October 11 and 12. Rumors of the sale have been appearing since spring, but Amazon itself has (mistakenly?) published a "Terms & Conditions" page (opens in new tab) that confirms the sale. The page was first spotted by What Hi-Fi? (opens in new tab)

The page outlines terms for an Alexa voice shopping deal that'll go live during the Prime Early Access Sale. Based on the info on Amazon's website, the sale will take place between October 11 at 12 a.m. PT and October 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The Amazon page also states that the Alexa sale is available to Prime members only. This suggests that the Prime Early Access Sale will be a Prime member exclusive, much like Prime Day. Earlier this week, we received PR pitches detailing Amazon's October event. This new leak comes direct from Amazon, which all but confirms the event.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What to expect from Amazon's October sale

Based on the shorter 48-hour timeline, we can assume that the Prime Early Access Sale will be more like Prime Day than the Epic Daily Deals Event. That means we can expect Lightning deals, massive discounts on Amazon hardware, Whole Foods deals, and Black Friday-like discounts sitewide. (Make sure to read our guide to the best Amazon promo codes for more ways to save at Amazon).

Although we've yet to celebrate Halloween, retailers are expected to offer their first batch of Black Friday deals as early as October. Target, for instance, announced it'll kick off its Daily Deals event on October 6.

In the meantime, if you're not a Prime member, you can take advantage of the retailer's free Amazon Prime trials. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) or a free 6-month trial if you're a student (opens in new tab). Additionally, EBT and government assistance recipients can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) and get 50% off their membership should they keep it.

Shop today's best Amazon sales