Amazing Super Bowl TV deal — LG BX OLED is $500 off right now

The countdown to the Super Bowl has begun and now is as good a time as any to score a killer OLED TV deal ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year. No need to search any further, we’ve found one of the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now!

Best Buy currently has the LG 65-inch BX OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That’s $500 off its original price ($2,299), making it the lowest price drop we’ve seen (and that includes the Black Friday). With this hot offer, the TV will arrive at your doorstep in as little as two days, allowing you plenty of time to give your brand-new OLED TV a good warm-up before the big game.

The LG BX OLED is one of the best TVs on the market right now. This deal takes a generous $500 off its original price. The OLED TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit/Alexa support. Simply put, it delivers one of the most immersive experiences with striking visuals. View Deal

If you’re after that elevated OLED experience, LG BX OLED TV is the right choice for you. In our recent LG BX OLED TV review, we enjoyed its overall powerful performance, featuring an impressive Dolby Atmos audio system, HDR10 and HLG support, the gaming experience and, of course, the crisp 4K visuals — all packed in one of the thinnest TV designs available (0.25 inches thick, to be exact).

One of the most impressive features of the LG BX OLED TV is its powerful processor that allows Dolby Vision IQ to regulate the HDR settings depending on ambient lighting and content genres.

With Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and its 65-inch OLED 4K display, this smart TV is going to up your console gaming experience. So if you’re excited to try out some of the best games on your favorite consoles, including PS5 , Xbox One and Nintendo Switch , we’re not going to stop you.

Famous for its Smart TV software (webOS), the LG BX OLED makes watching the best streaming services that much easier. With apps like Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Showtime and Disney+, you can enjoy that 4K image when binge-watching the biggest TV show hits .

If you’re just as big of a fan of home AI assistants as the rest of us, you’ll be glad to discover the LG BX OLED TV’s built-in support for Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. Truth be told, who needs a remote control when you can control your TV effortlessly with just the sound of your voice?

And while it's pricier than other TVs, the LG BX OLED TV certainly matches (if not exceeds) the OLED TV industry’s premium standards.