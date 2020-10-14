AirPods Pro for $199 is the best Prime Day deal you can still get

One of the best Prime Day deals is still available on Day 2. Yes, the regular AirPods are just $115 on Amazon if you want cheap wireless earbuds, but the AirPods Pro are so much better with built-in noise cancelling and a wireless charging case included. And you can save big right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and the best AirPods Pro deal we've seen this year.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's a whopping $50 off and their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $114.99 @ Amazon

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for just $114.99. That's the best price we've seen for this model. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

The AirPods Pro sport a redesigned, compact form factor with three built-in microphones and six sensors. They're also fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

Between the two earbuds, we recommend the AirPods Pro. They're among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed. As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and their Transparency mode, which lets you hear ambient noise when noise cancellation is turned on.

I've been using these buds since their launch for just about everything. Whether I'm running errands or logging in some weekend miles, they sound great and stay in place.

