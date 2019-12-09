Act fast! Dell drops prices on XPS 13, Alienware m15 and more

The holidays have become one long sale, and Dell is keeping the deals alive with doorbuster bargains on laptops and monitors that can save you hundreds of dollars – if you act fast.

Dell has a number of sales that start today and end tomorrow, so move quickly if you see a discount for something you like. Not only are these sales prices limited in time, they may also be limited to stock on hand, meaning that once they sell out, the deal disappears, too.

Huge Dell laptop deals

High-performance laptops are getting prices slashed. The award-winning Dell XPS 13 is $400 off, giving you one of the best ultraportables around, outfitted with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GGB of storage, all for $799.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

Get Dell's best laptop, the ultraportable Dell XPS 13, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of memory. It's one of our favorite laptops, and it's $400 off.View Deal

Some of these Dell deals are great everyday systems, like the new Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1, which has a Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB drive, selling now for $200 off the regular $749 price.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1: was $749 now $549 @ Dell

Get flexible with a laptop that doubles as a tablet. This 2-in-1 boasts a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD and a 15-inch full HD display that supports touch and Active Pen. Get it now for $200 off.View Deal

There's also the convertible Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 from last year selling for 40% off the normal price of $579.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (2019): was $579 now $349

Dell's Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 is a great convertible system, with an 8th-gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB solid-state drive. Plus, it's even more affordable than ever with the $230 discount.View Deal

Dell gaming laptop deals

Dell gaming laptops are also getting price drops, from modest budget gaming laptops to gaming rigs that pack serious horsepower.

The already affordable Dell G3 15 , which packs a Core i5 processor, Nvidia 1050 graphics card and 1TB of storage, is even cheaper now at a $250 discount .

Dell G3 15: was $799 now $549 @ Dell

This 125-inch gaming laptop offers power to get in the game at a price that won't break the bank. The G3 15 features an Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1050. You can buy it now for just $549.View Deal

The Dell G7 15 steps up this power with an Intel Core i7 CPU, a pair of drives giving you 1TB of HDD storage and a 256GB SSD boot drive, with a beefy Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and offers an even bigger $550 discount .

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop: was $1,499 now $949 @ Dell

Get one of the best affordable gaming laptops around, now for under a grand. The G7 15 boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, plenty of storage with a combination of HDD and SSD drives and a potent Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Get it now for $550 off.View Deal

Alienware deals

But the best deal of them all is the Alienware m15 , which is $750 off the regular price. It's one mean gaming machine, with a 6-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an awesome Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Gaming superiority like this normally costs $2,099, but Dell's offering it at $1,349 for today and tomorrow – or until they sell out.

Alienware m15: was $2,099 now $1,349 @ Dell

Raw gaming power meets an exceptional thin and light design in the Alienware m15, one of our favorite gaming laptops of 2019. This sleek beast has a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB memory, 512GB SSD storage and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. Buy it now for $750 off.View Deal

Dell monitor deals

Dell is also offering some great deals on monitors, if you need to spruce up your display situation.

Dell's made one of it's best affordable monitors even cheaper, with the 24-inch SE2417HG, a full HD monitor that boasts strong color and contrast, along with an adjustable-angle stand. (It's also one of our favorite cheap gaming monitors .) Normally selling for a reasonable $209, Dell's dropped the price to an unbeatable $89 for today's sale.

Dell 24 Monitor (SE2417HG): was $209 now $89 @ Dell

Get one of the best cheap monitors around for an absolute steal. This 24-inch monitor has a backlit TN panel with full HD resolution, complete with an adjustable stand. Get it now for $89.View Deal

The Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge monitor normally sells for $599, but the 27-inch IPS display is selling today for $269 , more than half off. The monitor boasts super-slim bezels for multi-monitor use and 2560 x 1440 resolution for picture quality that's better than full HD. It's a great monitor, and at this price, it's the best price it's ever been.

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor U2717D: was $599 now $269 @ Dell

Dell's 27-inch InfinityEdge monitor shrinks bezels to almost nothing and delivers 2560 x 1440 at 60 Hz on a gorgeous IPS panel. Get it now for $269.View Deal

These sales are going live as we write this, and will be disappearing soon, so don't wait to get some of the best deals of the season from Dell.