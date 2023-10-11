75+ October Prime Day deals to shop now before it's over

Amazon's October Prime Day, also known as Prime Big Deal Days, concludes in less than 24 hours. And while we expect some discounts to stick around, many of the best sales will end when the second Prime Day event of the year draws to a close.
Fortunately, you’ve still got time to shop for deals on everything from MacBooks to OLED TVs. So, whether you’re looking for a brand new air fryer or fancy picking up a top-tier iPad, we’re continuing to comb through all the ongoing Prime Day sales to bring you the very best deals that you can shop right now before it’s over.
I track deals every day for Tom’s Guide and have plenty of experience spotting the genuinely worthwhile price drops from overhyped deals, and one of my favorite Prime Day sales right now is the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,799, which’s a massive 40% off its full retail price of $2,999. I also want to flag the Bose 700 headphones for $279 at Amazon. These rank among the best headphones.
Keep reading for the best Prime Day deals you can at Amazon right now, and check back as we’ll be updating this list as we spot even more unmissable deals. Plus, if you’re looking for even more ways to save check out our Amazon promo code guide.
Top 10 Prime Day deals now
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot 5th gen w/ Smart Plug: was $72 now $23 @ Amazon
- Keurig K-Elite: was $189 now $94 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Garmin Epix Gen 2: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
- Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $734 @ Amazon
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,396 @ Amazon
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale.
Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy
- TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon
- Hisense 50” U6HF 4K TV: was $499 now $199 @ Amazon
- Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $289 @ Amazon
- Samsung 43" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $527 @ Amazon
- Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon
- Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $169 @ Amazon
- TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
- Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $579 now $398 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon
- LG C2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,096 @ Amazon
- LG B3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,396 now $1,296 @ Amazon
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,396 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,498 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" Neo QLED QN90C 4K TV: was $2,797 now $1,697 @ Amazon
Gaming
WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was $179 now $69 @ Amazon
The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $100 off at Amazon which drops it down to a much more affordable price of just $69. This is an essential accessory if you pick up some new titles in the Prime Day PS5 games sale.
- Xbox Game 3-Month Game Pass: was $44 now $40 @ Amazon
- WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was $179 now $69 @ Amazon
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB: was $219 now $129 @ Amazon
- HyperX CloudX Flight: was $159 now $117 @ Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
- Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
- Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Sports: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon
Laptops
Razer Blade 15: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
The 2022 model Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has been sliced $800 off in Amazon's January sales. This configuration packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, its 15.6-inch QHD display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and Windows 11 comes pre-installed. This is a powerful gaming laptop for newcomers and experienced gamers alike.
- Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
- Acer Swift X: was $1,099 now $809 @ Amazon
- Asus Chromebook C203XA: was $249 now $178 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was $419 now $339 @ Amazon
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15": was $799 now $645 @ Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon
- HP Pavilion 15" Laptop: was $944 now $734 @ Amazon
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon
- Razer Blade 15: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon
Apple
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's been as cheap as $1,049 in the past, although deals on this model have been rare as of late.
Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy
- AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- AirPods (3rd Gen): $169 now $149 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
- 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Headphones
Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022.
Price check: $279 @ Best Buy
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $17 @ Amazon
- Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser CX Plus Wireless Earbuds: was $179 now $85 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon
- Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $96 @ Amazon
- Sony XB910N Extra Bass: was $249 now $118 @ Amazon
- Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $230 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
- Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $278 @ Amazon
- Jabra Elite 7 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
Phones
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is grabbing the headlines but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of our picks for the best smartphone. With a spectacular camera, a gorgeous screen and a battery life that can extend beyond 13 hours. If you're looking for a flagship phone at a discount, this is definitely a deal to check out. But you'll need a Prime account to score the handset for $949.
Price check: $1,199 @ Walmart | $1,199 @ Best Buy
- iPhone 15: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
- iPhone SE (2022): free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: get 6 free months on select plans @ Mint Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 w/ free Pixel Watch 2 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8: $699 w/ free Pixel Buds Pro @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $329 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
- OnePlus 11: was $699 now $569 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $649 @ Amazon
- OnePlus Nord N20 5G: was $299 now $200 @ Amazon
- Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Appliances
iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The best robot mop we've tested is currently on sale at Amazon. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.
Check other retailers: $349 @ Best Buy | $349 @ Walmart
- Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $36 @ Amazon
- Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- Keurig K-Elite: was $189 now $99
- Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $269 now $149 @ Amazon
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus: was $699 now $348 @ Amazon
- Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $159 now $79 @ Amazon
Smart Home & Accessories
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $12 @ Amazon
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential.
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot 5th gen with Smart Plug: was $72 now $23 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $159 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $159 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Camera: was $94 now $49 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon
- Sony HTX8500 Soundbar: was $399 now $198 @ Amazon
- Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $264 @ Amazon
- Nest Video Doorbell: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
Fitness
Garmin Epix 2: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon
The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale, discounted to $549 in the Prime Day sale. The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the slate steel design on the black band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and white titanium models are also on sale, but are slightly more expensive. Don’t hang around — this deal is bound to sell out quickly.
- Peloton Bike+ was $2495 now $1995 @ Amazon
- New Balance Fuelcell Supercomp Trainer: was $179 now $117 @ Amazon
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: was $199 now $126 @ Amazon
- Adidas Ultraboost Light: was $190 now $111 @Amazon
- Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon
- Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike: was $1,199 now $849 @ Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S: was $329 now $169 @ Amazon