75+ October Prime Day deals to shop now before it's over

Amazon's October Prime Day, also known as Prime Big Deal Days, concludes in less than 24 hours. And while we expect some discounts to stick around, many of the best sales will end when the second Prime Day event of the year draws to a close.

Fortunately, you’ve still got time to shop for deals on everything from MacBooks to OLED TVs. So, whether you’re looking for a brand new air fryer or fancy picking up a top-tier iPad, we’re continuing to comb through all the ongoing Prime Day sales to bring you the very best deals that you can shop right now before it’s over.

I track deals every day for Tom’s Guide and have plenty of experience spotting the genuinely worthwhile price drops from overhyped deals, and one of my favorite Prime Day sales right now is the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,799 , which’s a massive 40% off its full retail price of $2,999. I also want to flag the Bose 700 headphones for $279 at Amazon . These rank among the best headphones.

Keep reading for the best Prime Day deals you can at Amazon right now, and check back as we’ll be updating this list as we spot even more unmissable deals. Plus, if you’re looking for even more ways to save check out our Amazon promo code guide.

Top 10 Prime Day deals now

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale.

Gaming

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was $179 now $69 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $100 off at Amazon which drops it down to a much more affordable price of just $69. This is an essential accessory if you pick up some new titles in the Prime Day PS5 games sale.

Laptops

Razer Blade 15: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

The 2022 model Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has been sliced $800 off in Amazon's January sales. This configuration packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, its 15.6-inch QHD display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and Windows 11 comes pre-installed. This is a powerful gaming laptop for newcomers and experienced gamers alike.

Apple

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's been as cheap as $1,049 in the past, although deals on this model have been rare as of late.

Headphones

Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is grabbing the headlines but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of our picks for the best smartphone. With a spectacular camera, a gorgeous screen and a battery life that can extend beyond 13 hours. If you're looking for a flagship phone at a discount, this is definitely a deal to check out. But you'll need a Prime account to score the handset for $949.

Appliances

Smart Home & Accessories

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $12 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential.

Fitness

