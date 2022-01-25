These 5 easy hacks will make your bathroom smell good

Nobody likes a smelly bathroom, especially when you live in a busy household or have guests over. And while it seems impossible to get rid of odors and musty smells, these easy bathroom hacks may well be your solution.

Pinterest has plenty of bathroom hacks to handle every cleaning issue imaginable, but these hacks promise to make your bathroom smell fresh and fragrant all day long. What’s more, they’ll take seconds to do, are inexpensive and all natural remedies. Which is ideal if you don’t want to spray your air with toxic air fresheners, or spend a fortune on them.

Of course, if you have an ongoing stink problem, you might need to know how to unclog a toilet with or without a plunger . In the meantime, check out these clever hacks on how to make your bathroom smell as good as a spa!

1. Toilet roll diffuser

Get your toilet paper roll and place four drops of essential oil on the inside of the roll. This will add hidden fragrance to your bathroom, and once someone uses the toilet paper, they will be hit with a lovely aroma. Can’t get much better than that!

Alternatively, place a luxury oil reed diffuser near the back of the sink that will spruce up smells.

2. Rice jar diffuser

First, add five drops of essential oil to ¼ rice in a jar. Leave out to stand in the bathroom. This absorbs moisture and captures smells. Essential oils such as lavender, tea tree or eucalyptus work well for making your bathroom smell like a spa! We can recommend oils such as SIPA 100% Pure Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set ($18, Amazon ) that contains eight different fragrances.

3. Make your towels smell better

Exchange your fabric softener for white distilled vinegar when washing towels. This will get rid of musty smells that can often come with towels, and make them smell fresh in your bathroom.

4. Baking soda and fabric conditioner diffuser

Pour baking soda to fill half of a glass jar. Add a few spoons of fabric softener into the baking soda. This will be absorbed into the powder to create a fresh and more pleasant fragrance. Then place on top of your toilet tank or back of the sink to help to deodorize the air and any smells.

5. Toilet brush perfume

Toilet brushes are often the culprit of unpleasant smells. So, after you’ve cleaned your toilet brush, pour a scented, multi-purpose cleaning product over the brush (preferably in the toilet bowl to avoid spillage). Leave to drip dry for a minute before putting it back in its holder. Results are a fresh smell each time you take it out to use. Alternatively, you could add a few drops of essential oil onto the clean toilet brush.

My personal favorite is the toilet paper roll diffuser which is no-fuss and can easily be done in no time. What’s more, it’s so discreet so you won’t have to worry about diffusers cluttering your bathroom. Simple yet effective bathroom hacks to make your bathroom smell better. If you enjoy cleaning or other hacks to make your life easier, be sure to check out our own TikTok videos.

How often should I clean my bathroom?

It may not be the most exciting chore, but cleaning your bathroom should be done at least once a week to get rid of grime, bacteria and smells. Cleaning experts suggest the most important things to tackle are the toilet, floor and sink which tends to quickly get dirty on a daily basis.