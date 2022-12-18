Nobody likes a smelly bathroom, especially when you live in a busy household or have guests over. And if you want to quickly get rid of odors and musty smells, I found a simple hack that made my bathroom smell fresh all week.

Pinterest is never short of bathroom hacks to handle every cleaning issue imaginable, but I came across one in particular that promises to make your bathroom smell fresh and fragrant all day long. What’s more, it only takes seconds to do, it's affordable, and a great natural ingredient. Plus, if you have children at home, it’s safer to breathe in than the toxic air refresher sprays bought from the store.

Cue the toilet roll diffuser that is fast becoming a popular trick for keeping your bathroom smelling fresh. As someone who loves spa-like scents, candles and reed diffusers, I decided to try this out for myself — and the results surprised me.

Toilet roll diffuser bathroom hack

1. First, take a roll of toilet paper and carefully squeeze four drops of essential oil on the inside of the roll. You can use any oil of your choice, but I prefer to use fresh scents like peppermint or lavender. Avoid using too much oil, and always put it on the cardboard itself, not the actual tissue.

Essential oil drops inside toilet roll (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Then replace the roll back onto the holder. The idea is that each time the toilet paper is used, the spinning of the roll will help to release that hidden fragrance into the air. So the moment someone uses the bathroom, they will be hit with a lovely aroma!

Toilet roll and essential oil (Image credit: Shutterstock)

To my surprise, this simple hack made my bathroom smell fresh all week — much longer than any commercial spray would have done. Once the fragrance started to fade, I simply refreshed with a few more drops. What’s more, the bathroom instantly smelled great the minute you opened the door. You can’t get much better than that!

What is the rice jar diffuser hack?

Rice in glass jar (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another similar hack is the rice jar diffuser. Instead of the toilet roll, add five drops of essential oil to ¼ cup of rice in a jar. Leave out to stand in the bathroom, and this will absorb moisture and capture smells. Of course, rice can be costly, so don't spend a fortune on expensive brands!

What essential oils can I use?

Essential oil bottles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are plenty of essential oils available, but lavender, tea tree or eucalyptus work well for making your bathroom smell fresh. We can recommend oils such as SIPA 100% Pure Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set ($18 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)) that contains eight different fragrances.

If you enjoy cleaning or other hacks to make your life easier, be sure to check out our own TikTok videos. Just be sure not to make any of these bathroom cleaning mistakes . Besides the bathroom, you’ll need to know how to clean every room to get everything spotless in less time.