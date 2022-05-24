11 easy household tips to save you money

With the soaring costs of living and energy prices, many households are looking at ways to stretch their budgets. Ranging from 9 tips to make your food last longer to tips to save on energy bills, we all want to know how to save money.

Luckily, there are some clever ways to cut costs around the house to make your monthly outgoings manageable. So from making your own cleaners to being more eco-friendly, here are 11 household tips to save you money.

1. Make your own household cleaners

White vinegar and spray bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a stash of store-bought cleaners, make your own and save money. In fact, you can easily make your own cleaning products using household items. Things like white vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice are common, natural cleaners. Simply mix a solution of white vinegar, baking soda, dish soap and water in a spray bottle, and there’s your multipurpose cleaner!

What’s more, this is far cheaper than brand name cleaners. Find out what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning and the 10 things you didn’t know you could clean with baking soda for more tips.

2. Hang-dry laundry

Laundry Drying (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It may be convenient to have dry laundry in minutes, but your dryer is costing you electricity. Hang-dry your laundry in the backyard or balcony, or if you lack space, invest in a clothes horse drying rack like this Birdrock Home Folding Steel Clothes Drying Rack ($72, Amazon ), which is space-saving. It may take longer to dry but will save you cash.

3. Cut down on bottled water

Pouring water from water filter (Image credit: Shuterstock)

If you stock up on bottled water a week, it can all add up in the long-run. Invest in a quality water filter pitcher that will filter your tap water. It's cheaper over time, and it's better for the environment, too. There are many options available, but we recommend ZeroWater 20 Cup Ready-Pour 5-Stage Water Filter Pitcher ($29, Amazon ). Make sure the water filter pitcher is NSF certified and BPA free. This will be cheaper than buying bottled water, and more eco-friendly.

4. Use microfiber cloths not paper towels

Wiping down wood table with pink cloth (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you tend to go through paper towels when cleaning, use microfiber cloths instead. Microfiber cloths such as these Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths ($12, Amazon ), are non-abrasive, washable and will save you money. Plus, there will be less wastage than paper towels, making it more eco-friendly.

5. Switch to smart lights

Smart light bulb app (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Save on electricity bills and invest in the best smart light bulbs for your home. Smart lights are much cheaper to run, as they use LEDs rather than the more costly incandescent and halogen light bulbs, which we focus on in our light bulb guide . You can set timers and schedules for each room, so you’ll never forget to turn off the lights. Plus, you can even sync them with your other best smart home devices . This will help save money and energy, not to mention offer convenience.

6. Repurpose furniture instead of buying new

Painting old furniture (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have outdated furniture but don’t want to buy new, why not give it a makeover? By restoring or repainting old furniture, you can give them a new lease of life without breaking the budget. If you don’t want to splash out on a new kitchen, you can learn how to paint kitchen cabinets to transform them , or learn how to paint a room like a pro and save money on a decorator.

7. Seal the gaps

Someone sealing base of window frame (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Inspect windows and doorways for any gaps that will let air escape, and block with caulking or weather-stripping. Losing heat and air conditioning through such gaps will cost us a fortune on heating or AC bills. In addition, keep drafts out by knowing how to insulate your windows , or use a simple draft stopper to banish chills from doors and windows.

8. Buy rechargeable batteries

Pile of batteries (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Be it electronic gadgets or children’s toys, it’s easy to go through tons of batteries on a regular basis. Make the switch to rechargeable batteries rather than constantly buying new ones. There are many quality battery chargers to handle any type of battery, such as this Energizer Rechargeable AA and AAA Battery Charger ($17, Amazon ). This will save you money in the long run; plus, you won’t have to worry about disposing them.

9. Set your dishwasher to eco mode

GE Profile Ultrafresh System Dishwasher (Image credit: GE Profile)

Most dishwashers or washing machines have an eco mode or power saving function to save energy. This mode will give you the best cleaning power at a lower cost, saving you money on energy bills. If you're after an upgrade, check out the best dishwashers for more eco-friendly options.

10. Switch to cloth napkins

White cloth napkins on the table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Instead of using paper towels at mealtimes, cloth napkins will save you money (and wastage) in the long-run. Similar to using microfiber cloths for cleaning, cotton napkins can be washed and reused. Plus, they come in different colors like these Ruvanti Multi Color Cloth Napkins 12 Pack ($20, Amazon ), which are much more attractive than boring paper towels.

11. Turn down your thermostat

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium (Image credit: Ecobee)

Simply turning up your thermostat by one or two degrees during the summer can save you on your energy bill. You can also invest in one of the best smart thermostats to set a desired temperature while you're away, and save substantial money on your bills. If you don’t have central air conditioning but still want to save money on your cooling bill this summer, check out the best smart air conditioners.

