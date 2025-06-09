I tried this weird bathroom hack to clean my faucets — here’s what happened

When it comes to housework, deep cleaning the bathroom is my least favorite chore.

From tackling stubborn limescale, soap scum, and foggy mirrors, it can often feel like a time-consuming battle.

One thing I take pride in however, is making sure my chrome faucets and showerhead remain shiny and my glass shower door watermark-free. And while I have my trusted cleaning products to get the job done, it's not too long before my faucets would start looking dull again.

That was until I (reluctantly) tried this weird bathroom hack that experts swear by. What’s more, this popular table condiment — yes, you heard right — is commonly found in most kitchen cupboards.

So what exactly is this unusual cleaning hack?

Cleaning chrome with ketchup

We often hear about the cleaning powers of baking soda and white vinegar, but would never think to get out this sauce.

According to an expert, using tomato ketchup to polish chrome may well be the secret weapon in your cleaning products stash.

"You’d be surprised what you can clean with the stuff already in your cupboards," says Andrew Haydon, DIY and home expert at Simply Plastics.

“The acidity in ketchup helps lift the tarnish and water spots from chrome taps without the need for chemicals. Just apply a blob, leave it for 10 minutes, then rinse and buff.”

Admittedly, I was mortified at the thought of wasting my favorite food condiment over my bathroom faucets. However, in the name of work passion (and sheer curiosity), I decided to put it to the test.

First, I applied a pea-sized squirt of tomato ketchup to cover my faucets, and left it to sit for about 15-20 minutes. I was careful to target the chrome only, and not create a sticky mess everywhere.

After giving it good time to soak in, I used a clean, microfiber cloth and warm water to rinse off the sauce, making sure there were no traces left.

Finally, I dried the faucets with a soft, dry cloth to give it a good polish.

Surprisingly, I noticed a stark difference between my original dull chrome to this ‘new’ shiny finish. In fact, I could even see my reflection in my polished faucets — impressive.

Perhaps the only downside was the lingering vinegar smell of the ketchup, but that soon went after leaving the window open. In any case, it’s far better and less toxic than the chemical-laden, cleaning sprays.

If you’re struggling with stubborn limescale however, find out what happened when I bought this $20 gadget to clean limescale.

So, if you just want to give your chrome faucets a quick polish, or have run out of your usual cleaning supplies, look no further than your kitchen cupboard.

Just be sure to always test on a very small area first, before committing to the task. After all, you don't want to cause more harm than good.

"From ketchup to cooking spray, it might sound odd,” adds Haydon. “But these items can be the secret weapon in your bathroom cleaning stash - and many are gentler and work better than harsh chemical sprays."