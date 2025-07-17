13 affordable home decor finds I’d actually buy — shop deals from Anthropologie, Wayfair, Home Depot and more

Home decor has always held a special place in my heart! I love finding new items to make my home comfortable, cozy and of course, stylish. And while some interior decor can cost cost a pretty penny, updating your home doesn't need to deplete your bank account.

Fortunately, one of my favorite past times is scouring the web for home accessories — and after doing a little digging, I've found a plethora of deals on hidden gems for your home. Some of our favorite retailers like Anthropologie, Wayfair, Amazon and more are currently discounting tons of items to spruce up your space.

So, whether you're looking to add some new throw pillows to your couch or invest in a new area rug, I've rounded up some items that I would add to my own home. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Home Decor Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $9 at Wayfair Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $9. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

Anthropologie Lumiere Metal Candle Holder: was $28 now $11 at Anthropologie (US) It doesn't get much more elegant than these metal candlesticks. They come in five different unique shapes and sizes so you can easily mix and match. They are sure to add a touch of sophistication to your tabletop. The XS size is now down to $11, while the Large is $14. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $35 now $18 at Amazon If you’re after extra storage for your throws, kids’ toys or even shoes, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your home interiors.

Anthropologie Luxe Linen Blend Pillow: was $68 now $32 at Anthropologie (US) Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this luxe linen throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. Available in several shades, it's sure to add a pop of color to your couch this summer and beyond. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).

Anthropologie Wavy Wood Wine Rack: was $88 now $32 at Anthropologie (US) Need a new wine rack? This one is sure to stand out from the crowd. Hand carved in acacia wood, the unique rack holds up to 4 bottles of wine. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).

Anthropologie Cherry Cotton Shower Curtain: was $78 now $35 at Anthropologie (US) It doesn't get much more summery than this shower curtain adorned with cherries. Equal parts fun and functional, the shower curtain brings a delightful touch of color to your bathroom It's easy to hang up and it's also machine washable. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out)

Kazeila Artificial 6 ft Olive Tree: was $59 now $53 at Amazon If you love plants, but don’t have a green thumb, this artificial olive tree is a good bargain. With its trunk made from natural wood, and silk leaves and fruits, it looks just like the real thing. Plus, it’s a lot easier to maintain and last longer than a real tree! The ideal decor feature for any room or balcony.

Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $75 now $55 at Wayfair Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes.

Anthropologie Edie Pivoting Metal Table Lamp: was $298 now $137 at Anthropologie (US) If you're in the market for a unique accent for your tabletop or nightstand, this lamp is the optimal choice. It features a modern design that adds a touch of elegance and warmth to any room. Not only will it illuminate your space, but it will also create a cozy ambiance in your home. (The price above reflects the extra 40% off you'll receive at check out).

Willa Arlo Modern Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench: was $299 now $162 at Wayfair With gold-finished legs and sherpa upholstery, this storage bench adds plenty of style to your space. But that's not all — it also adds function. The surface easily comes off, allowing extra room to tuck away throw blankets, books, clothes or toys depending on where you decide to place it. Personally, I want one for every room!