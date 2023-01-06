7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video (Jan. 6-8)

The new year is bringing even more new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus , Prime Video and other streaming services.

What’s in: the return of two fan-favorite series, Ginny and Georgia season 2 and The Bad Batch season 2 . The former follows up on the cliffhanger ending where Ginny flees town after learning a troubling secret about her mom Georgia, while the latter sees the titular clone troopers taking on mercenary work.

A few new series make their debuts, including Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches and The Rig. Midseason means fresh titles on broadcast networks, like the police procedurals Will Trent and Alert.

On the movie side, Christian Bale stars in The Pale Blue Eye , a period mystery that involves a well-known literary figure.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 (Netflix)

Mother/daughter relationships can be tough. Especially when you, like Ginny (Antonia Gentry), find out your mom’s a murderer. Turns out Georgia (Brianne Howey) killed her stepdad Kenny to protect her daughter. Ginny, after fleeing town with her younger brother (Diesel La Torraca), must grapple with the new knowledge.

She can’t hide out forever, though, especially when hottie neighbor Marcus (Felix Mallard) is waiting back at home. As for Georgia, she just wants to move on, especially now that she’s planning a wedding to handsome mayor Paul (Scott Porter). But when it comes to Georgia’s past, it somehow never stays buried for long.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

Christian Bale headlines this 1830-set mystery as world-weary detective Landor, who’s called to West Point to investigate the gruesome murder of a young cadet. Stonewalled by the academy’s code of silence, he enlists the help of one of their own. The eccentric cadet has no love for military life but a true passion for poetry. His name is Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

Together, Landor and Poe pursue the case, all while the detective struggles with grief over his dead wife. Meanwhile, Poe is intrigued by Lea (Lucy Boynton), the sister of a cadet who becomes a suspect.

Streaming now on Netflix

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC)

AMC is all in on Anne Rice. The network has ordered a second season of its Interview With a Vampire reboot and now, it’s unveiling a series based on the author’s bestselling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

Alexandra Daddario stars as Rowan, an intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers she’s the heir to a family of witches. As she comes to terms with her heritage and her newfound powers, she must also contend with the sinister spirit that has haunted her family for generations.

Premieres Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. on AMC

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 (Disney Plus)

The future isn’t looking good for clone troopers in the galaxy far, far away. Months after the facility on Kamino was destroyed, the group once known as Experimental Clone Force 99 is just trying to survive now that they are no longer employed by the Empire.

Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech and Omega take on a variety of mercenary missions, including one for space pirate Phee Genoa (Wanda Sykes). The job involves breaking into Count Dooku’s palace to steal stuff — no biggie, right? Season 2 will also send the Bad Batch into the paths of known Star Wars figures like Commander Cody, Captain Rex and Emperor Palpatine.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

The Rig (Prime Video)

This supernatural thriller features a cast stacked with familiar faces from the British acting ranks, including Game of Thrones alums Iain Glen and Owen Teale. The story follows the crew of an oil rig off the coast of Scotland in the bleak North Sea.

They’re due to return to the mainland when a mysterious mist engulfs them and cuts off all communication. With the supernatural fog come a series of terrifying incidents, which test the crew’s endurance and loyalties. Alliances form, betrayals occur and lives are endangered as they battle the fog, each other and their inner selves.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Will Trent (ABC)

Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series is adapted into this procedural starring Ramón Rodríguez as the titular character. As a child, Will Trent was abandoned and forced to endure the harsh foster care system in Atlanta. Now an adult, he’s a special agent with the highest clearance rate at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Trent is determined to use his background, instincts and masterful ability to deconstruct crime scenes to make sure no one is left behind like he was. While he prefers to work alone, he is forced to work with a new partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) and police Detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), an on-again/off-again love interest.

Streaming now on Hulu

Alert (Fox)

Another procedural debuts in midseason. This one is on Fox and is set within the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Person's Unit (MPU). Every episode tackles a different missing person’s case, with the investigation led by police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and his boss/ex-wife Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez).

Along with those cases, Grant and Batista are pursuing one that’s personal to them — their long-lost son. Six years prior, he disappeared without a trace and was presumed dead. But when new evidence points to the boy’s survival, they will stop at nothing to get answers.

Premieres Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on Fox

What else to watch this weekend

The Menu (HBO Max)

Foodies become the prey as a prestigious chef has a master plan.

Streaming on HBO Max since Tuesday (Jan 3)

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 (PBS)

Big changes occur in Skeldale in spring 1939.

Premieres Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. on PBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 (MTV)

Sixteen drag queens, including identical twins, sashay and lip sync for the big prize.

Premieres Friday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on MTV