How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 online

R U ready?! It's almost time to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online, even if you don't have cable. The reality competition series has a new home on MTV and will feature a record-breaking 16 contestants — including the franchise's first twins.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 start time, channel RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premieres Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV (via Sling (opens in new tab), Fubo (opens in new tab) or Philo (opens in new tab))

Over the past few years, Drag Race has been challenging the notion of who and what a drag queen is. In recent years, the franchise has cast first trans male contestant, the first cisgender man and the first cisgender woman. While not quite as boundary-breaking, Sugar and Spice will be the show's first-ever identical twins.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will also bring the star power to the guest judges table, with Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe and Maren Morris among the celebrities. They'll join mainstays Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

Here's what you need to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online. Scroll down for the full cast list, plus check out the first five minutes of the premiere episode:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 anywhere on Earth

Just because MTV isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 in the US

U.S. fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV (which is available in most cable packages).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get MTV — yes, MTV somehow fits under "comedy." Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels, while Philo is ultra affordable.

All three services are available on almost all of the best streaming devices.

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will not be streaming on Paramount Plus.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 was on Paramount Plus as an exclusive to the service, but that's not the case for all shows in the franchise.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 in Canada

R-U ready, Canadians? Because RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will be available on the same day as the U.S. airing, an hour later at 9 p.m. ET, via Crave (opens in new tab).

Crave has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), so you can check out all that it has to offer.

If you're a traveler who wants to use the streaming services you already pay for, you can get access with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 in the UK

British fans are facing a major change when it comes to watching RuPaul's Drag Race season 14. Previous seasons were on Netflix UK. However, season 15 will stream exclusively on World of Wonder’s platform, WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab).

Episodes will be available the day after they air in the U.S., which means they will drop on Saturdays.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on Stan (opens in new tab).

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

If you're traveling in Australia but geo-blocked from using your streaming services, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 cast

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 consists of 16 queens. They are: