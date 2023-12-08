7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Dec. 8-10)

When the weather outside is frightful, nothing is more delightful than a cozy binge-watch. More new shows, movies and episodes are here for you to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video and other top streaming services.

The weekend lineup is led by the premium video-on-demand release of Killers of the Flower Moon, which teams legendary director Martin Scorsese with his two iconic leading men, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Other new movies streaming are the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, the detective dramedy Mr. Monk's Case and the animated holiday romp Merry Little Batman.

On the TV side, the Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back with sweet treats. Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 6 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

‘Tis the season for baking! It’s been a busy year for the Baking Show franchise, which has already released one season of the original flagship series, one from the spinoff The Professionals and one from Juniors.

As a holiday treat, last year’s Great British Bake-Off specials finally arrive on Netflix a year after they aired in the U.K. (which is why you’ll see departed host Matt Lucas alongside Noel Fielding). As usual, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are on hand to judge confections created by returning bakers Terry Christian, Miquita Oliver, Tony Robinson, Gaby Roslin and Claire Sweeney.

Streaming now on Netflix

Culprits (Hulu)

Most heist stories end when the group of criminals has pulled it off and gone their separate ways. That’s where Culprits begins. The crew members — including mastermind Dianne (Gemma Arterton), former bodyguard Joe (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) and con artist Officer (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) — scored a big payday and have started new lives.

Now, their pasts come back to bite them when a ruthless unknown assassin begins targeting them one by one. To protect themselves, each other and their loved ones, they must come back together to figure out who is stalking them and why.

Streaming now on Hulu

Archie (BritBox)

Jason Isaacs stars in this biographical series about Archibald Alexander Leach, better known to the world as Cary Grant. It follows the young Archibald (played by Dainton Anderson, Archie Oaklee Pendergast and Calam Lynch) from his childhood after being born into poverty in Bristol in 1904 through his time performing vaudeville and stage musicals all the way to worldwide fame as a Hollywood leading man.

But despite his outward success, Grant struggles with inner demons and stormy romantic relationships with women. The four-part limited series was made with the cooperation of his ex-wife Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant.

Streaming now on BritBox

Movie Premieres

Killers of the Flower Moon (PVOD)

Martin Scorsese teams up with longtime collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro for a behemoth of a film. The runtime of nearly 3.5 hours is the principal reason I passed on seeing it theaters. Now, it’s finally available via premium video on demand, so I can pause as needed and even parse it out over a couple of days.

Based on David Grann's acclaimed bestselling nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon takes place in 1920s Oklahoma during a bloody and violent period that saw multiple members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation murdered. Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) returns from war to live with uncle William King Hale (De Niro), who acts like an ally to the tribe but secretly plots against them. Burkhart marries an Osage woman, Mollie (Lily Gladstone), and gets caught up in what will eventually be known as the “Reign of Terror.”

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

Leave the World Behind (Netflix)

This apocalyptic thriller film from Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming) features a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Married couple Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Hawke) rent a luxurious home for a weekend with their kids Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie).

But their vacation is soon upended by the arrival of two strangers, G.H. (Ali) and daughter Ruth (Myha’la). They bring news of a cyberattack that has led them to seek refuge in the house they claim to be their own. The two families must co-exist as they face a disaster that could destroy life as they know it.

Streaming now on Netflix

Merry Little Batman (Prime Video)

‘Tis the season for animated holiday specials like this new family action comedy with young Damian Wayne as the protagonist. The tyke wants nothing more than to be like his dear old dad, Batman. He gets his chance when Daddy Wayne is called to a mission by the Justice League, leaving little Damian all by himself on Christmas Eve. When supervillains including the Joker and the Penguin scheme to steal Christmas from Gotham City residents, it’s up to Damian to save the holiday — though first, he has to adjust the Batsuit to his size.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Shows from the USA network are experiencing quite an upsurge of interest. Suits dominated streaming over the summer; now Monk is back on the scene again. Tony Shalhoub already reprised his Emmy-winning role as the multi-phobic detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder in a variety special during the pandemic. He’s on board for a “last case” (we’ll see about that), which involves Adrian Monk taking on a mystery involving his beloved step-daughter, journalist Molly (Caitlin McGee), as she prepares for her wedding.

Streaming now on Peacock