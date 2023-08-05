7 best new to Prime Video movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

The Boys and other originals get a lot of headlines, but Prime Video 's movies are arguably its best feature. No, not original films, but the licensed films Amazon adds on a monthly basis.

August 2023 continues this rich tradition, with enough excellent movies to ensure that Amazon is still the home of one of the best streaming services. The only issue is how it adds a ton of movies, and doesn't exactly promote them all.

So, we pour over the latest candidates for the best movies on Prime Video , looking for the gems we know and the hidden classics that you shouldn't sleep on. Then, we whittle the list down to titles that earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% or higher, basically an A grade. Here are the best new to Prime Video movies added in August to stream right now.

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Disgraced U.S. President Richard Nixon (played here by Frank Langella), three years after leaving the White House under the fog of the Watergate scandal, thought it was a good idea to do another interview. Or at least he thought he could manipulate British TV host David Frost (Michael Sheen) into a flattering conversation. History proved otherwise.

Far more gripping than most would expect given the subject matter, Frost/Nixon is a phenomenal example of how to adapt a stage play for the cinema. That's easy, though, as they cast the leads perfectly: Langella and Sheen both crackle with energy on screen.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

Genre: Political drama

When Harry Met Sally … (1989)

What can I say about When Harry Met Sally... that wasn't already shouted at New York's historic Katz's Deli? For those who don't get that joke, you need to meet Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan), a pair of college graduates who disagree about friendships between men and women. Their views are arguably representative of the 1970s and '80s in which the movie takes place, but some would argue their debate is evergreen.

And that's the story that basically set the bar higher than before for the entire romantic comedy world. With its meta touches, Rob Reiner's film does for its genre what Scream did for horror — so smart about tropes that it made everyone step their game up.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

Genre: Romantic comedy

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest is the best Star Trek movie of all time, and even some Star Trek fans I know will agree with that statement. But instead of starting in space, 'Quest' begins on Earth, where the cast of a Trek-like series are older and rely on fan conventions for their pay days. All the while, none of them really get along with their diva-like star Jason (Tim Allen), especially the super-serious Alexander (Alan Rickman), who dons a veiny skull-cap to play Dr. Lazarus.

At their latest 'con,' though, the actors experience the ultimate needle-scratch. To quote Blink-182: "aliens exist," and they're beaming up the Galaxy Quest cast for help. A love-letter to sci-fi TV shows and the fandom that supports them, Galaxy Quest is a cult classic of a gem.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Genre: Sci-Fi action comedy

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

Of all the movies on this list, I believe that The Day of the Jackal is the most likely to impress younger folks going unaware.

The Jackal (Edward Fox) is a fixer-tier hitman called in to help a French paramilitary group with the one mission it can't complete: the assassination of President Charles de Gaulle (Adrien Cayla-Legrand). Unfortunately for the Jackal, he's not fast enough to not set off the alarms from a policeman (Michaël Lonsdale) who starts tracking him down.

A gripping piece of cinema, The Day of the Jackal combines strong direction from Fred Zinnemann with a tight script from Kenneth Ross. Even at 2 hours and 21 minutes, it's still an economically-told film.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Genre: Crime thriller

I Wish (2013)

Young brothers Koichi (Koki Maeda) and Runosuke (Ohshiro Maeda) just got dealt a bad hand: not only are their parents splitting up, but they're forced to live apart. And all of their peers know about it. But hope comes in the form of infrastructural progress, as a new bullet train line looks (to them) like the means to reunite the halves of their family.

Emotional without drowning in sentimentality, I Wish is a family drama that is adorable while being respectful of its audiences' intelligence.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Genre: Drama

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

The Peter Sellers Pink Panther movies may have peaked with A Shot in the Dark, where Inspector Clouseau (Sellers) investigates a murder that seems a bit too obvious. All clues point to housemaid Maria (Elke Sommer), but the hapless detective is a bit preoccupied by her looks.

While Clouseau's bumbling behavior may seem a bit thin in terms of character, he backs it up with a seriousness that matches perfectly. A great send-up of the genre, and worth watching after the Knives Out movies.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Genre: Farcical crime comedy

The Black Stallion (1979)

A classic family movie, The Black Stallion is about a boy and the horse he loves. While the steed (named "The Black" after its hue) proves too unruly for most, a way forward is found when young Alec (Kelly Reno) and a former jockey (Mickey Rooney) apply their heart and wisdom to train the horse.

A true example of the way cinema once was, The Black Stallion feels like a fable or Disney movie come to life. Its heart and passion make up for any simplicity one might see in its story.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Genre: Family adventure

Every movie coming to Prime Video in August 2023

Available August 1

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing In Action (1984)

Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

Available August 8

Bones and All (2022)

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

Available August 11

2 Guns (2013)

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Available August 15

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Of an Age (2023)

Available August 18

Unseen (2023)

Available August 22

The Black Demon (2023)

Available August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

Available August 29

Champions (2023)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Women Talking (2023)

Available August 31

Camino A Marte (2017)

Honor Society (2022)

Volverte a ver (2022)