3 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

We’re somehow in June already, and Prime Video is rolling out another batch of movie titles to sink your teeth into. As always, the streaming service’s library is packed with a mix of classics, recent hits and a few hidden gems.

But if you're someone who likes to let the critics do some of the legwork, it’s worth narrowing your search by looking at what’s earned top marks.

While there’s no shortage of well-reviewed movies in this month’s lineup, only a handful actually crossed that elusive 90% threshold on Rotten Tomatoes — a mark that signals near-universal praise and a strong bet for your next movie night.

The three picks below all cleared that bar and are now available to stream. Here are the most critically acclaimed new additions to Prime Video in June 2025.

‘12 Angry Men’ (1957)

12 ANGRY MEN (1957) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

We’re starting off with an absolute classic. “12 Angry Men” is a courtroom drama about a jury deliberating the fate of a teenage boy accused of murdering his father. The entire movie takes place almost entirely in one room, where 12 jurors must come to a unanimous verdict.

At first, nearly all of them are convinced the boy is guilty. But one juror (Henry Fonda) has doubts and refuses to convict without discussing the evidence more thoroughly. As tensions rise and personalities clash, the jurors are forced to confront their own biases, assumptions, and the concept of reasonable doubt.

It’s a gripping, dialogue-driven movie about justice and the importance of standing up for what’s right, even when you’re the only one doing it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it on Prime Video now

‘Moneyball’ (2011)

Moneyball (2011) Movie Trailer - HD - Brad Pitt - YouTube Watch On

“Moneyball” is based on the true story of Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland A’s baseball team, and his revolutionary approach to building a competitive team on a limited budget.

Faced with losing his star players and unable to afford big-name replacements, Beane (Brad Pitt) teams up with a young Yale economics graduate, Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), to challenge traditional scouting methods. They use data-driven analysis known as sabermetrics to identify undervalued players who can still deliver results.

The movie isn’t just about baseball but about challenging the status quo and finding value where others don’t. “Moneyball” is as much about heart and strategy as it is about the game itself.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it on Prime Video now

‘Some Like It Hot’ (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959) Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

“Some Like It Hot” is a classic screwball comedy about two down-on-their-luck musicians who witness a mob hit and go on the run by disguising themselves as women and joining an all-female band.

Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon play Joe and Jerry, who become “Josephine” and “Daphne” to hide from the gangsters chasing them. On the road with the band, they meet the charming and naive Sugar Kane (played by Marilyn Monroe), a ukulele player with a troubled romantic past.

Complications ensue as Joe falls for Sugar while pretending to be a woman, and Jerry unexpectedly finds himself being courted by a wealthy older man. “Some Like It Hot” is actually widely regarded as one of the greatest comedies of all time.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Prime Video now