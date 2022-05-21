7 best free movies to stream this weekend

The weekend is the perfect time for a movie night. And while there are plenty of new movies to watch this week, those require a subscription to various streaming services or paying a pricey video-on-demand rental fee.

However, there are a plethora of excellent free streaming services out there and these offer a sizable range of must-watch movies that you can enjoy for absolutely nothing. In fact, there’s more choice than you might expect, which can make deciding what to include in your movie marathon tricky.

That’s while we’ve compiled this list of the seven best movies that you can watch online for free this weekend. From teen comedy classics to adrenaline-pumping action films, there’s something for every taste in this roundup.

Logan

Hugh Jackman’s last ride as Wolverine is not just the best film in the long-running X-Men franchise, but one of the greatest superhero films ever made. But don’t be put off if comic book movies aren’t usually your thing, Logan is a rare superhero movie that transcends the genre.

Logan follows a weathered Wolverine as he attempts to protect a young mutant and an extremely ill Charles Xavier from a militant group known as the Reavers. This brutal and very much R-rated film takes inspiration from the “Old Man Logan” comic storyline and gives Jackman’s take on the iconic character a fitting send-off. Logan is gritty, thrilling and surprisingly poignant.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Stream it now for free on FreeVee

Mean Girls

What even needs to be said about Mean Girls? Written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan at the peak of her powers, this teen comedy classic is arguably the most quotable movie of all time.

It’s also devilishly funny both lampooning high school stereotypes and offering up cringe-worthy situations that feel all too relatable. If this legendary comedy has somehow passed you by, it centers on previously-homeschooled student Cady Heron (Lohan) starting high school for the first time. She quickly finds herself falling in with the school’s most popular clique, the Plastics, led by the ultimate Queen Bee, Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Even if you’ve seen Mean Girls before, let’s be honest, it’s always worth a rewatch.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%.

Stream it now for free on Pluto TV

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Hailing from the genius minds of Joel and Ethan Coen, O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a very loose retelling of Homer’s epic poem the Odyssey with a Mississippi twist. Part musical, the movie is noted for having the only film soundtrack to win ever Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

This farcical crime caper sees George Clooney, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson play an ambling trio who go in search of a long-lost treasure after staging a jailbreak. The best adventures are about the journey, not the destination, and that’s definitely the case here. Along the way, the outlaws record a folk radio hit, inadvertently become accomplices in a bank robbery and even disrupt a venomous KKK meeting. This is a comedy classic that is completely off-the-chain bonkers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%.

Stream it now for free on YouTube

Gone Girl

If you’re looking for a twisty psychological thriller that will have you guessing until the very last moment, then look no further than Gone Girl. This David Fincher-directed adaptation of the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name stars Ben Affleck as Nick Dunn, an unhappy husband who becomes the prime suspect in the mysterious disappearance of his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike).

As the media frenzy around Nick intensifies, his marriage and personal life come under close scrutiny and it's soon revealed that even a seemingly blissful relationship can be hiding dark secrets. With Fincher’s eye for detail and a laser-sharp screenplay written by Gillian herself, Gone Girl is a rare adaptation that manages to surpass its source material.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Stream it now for free on FreeVee

Sing Street

When Connor “Cosmo” Lalor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) becomes smitten with Raphina (Lucy Boynton), a mysterious older girl with aspirations of becoming a model, he starts a band to impress her. But finds that music also offers escape from his strained family unit and could be his ticket to a whole new life.

This comedy-of-age comedy-drama features a remarkable original soundtrack filled with tunes that you’ll be playing on replay for weeks to come. But beyond that, the film has real heart, and while its plot may be overly familiar, Sing Street’s lovable cast of characters will win you over after just a couple of chords.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%.

Stream it now for free on Roku Channel

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol

Tom Cruise is arguably Hollywood's last true movie star, and the hotly anticipated release of Top Gun: Maverick this month is creating a ton of buzz. So, right now is the perfect time to revisit (or watch for the first time) one of the A-lister's best-ever films: Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.

By the fourth entry, most franchises are spinning their wheels, but remarkably Mission: Impossible actually stepped things up a gear. Ghost Protocol delivered the best in the series (until 2018's Fallout surpassed it). Cruise once again plays Ethan Hunt a super-spy racing against time to stop an extremist from gaining access to Russian nuclear launch codes. Just be warned, if you suffer from vertigo, you may have to look away during a scene where Hunt scales the world's tallest building.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Stream it now for free on Pluto TV

Knives Out

Rian Johnson’s take on the classic murder mystery manages to both pay respect to the likes of Agatha Christie while simultaneously turning well-worn genre conventions on their head.

Like all the best whodunits, Knives Out is set in a grand stately home inhabited by an eclectic cast of eccentric characters who all have a motive for the crime. Daniel Craig plays the detective trying to unravel exactly who murdered wealth novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Was it his egotistical nephew? His unfaithful son-in-law? Or perhaps it was the butler — just kidding, that character archetype has been omitted here.

Netflix paid almost $500 million for the rights to two sequels, with Knives Out 2 filmed last summer and set for release later this year. Before the first sequel launches, get caught up on the adventures of Benoit Blanc (Craig). And see if you can guess the guilty party before the credits roll.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stream it now for free on FreeVee