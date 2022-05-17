7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more

A new week brings more of the new movies to streaming, including a movie hailed by many as one of the best films of the year so far.

The indie action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh in a kick-ass, trippy adventure through the multiverse. Doctor Strange isn't the only (or even most super) hero jumping from one reality to another and encountering alternate versions of themselves.

At the other end of the quality spectrum is Morbius, a Sony Marvel movie, part of the Venom-verse. Jared Leto plays a very different doctor, one who essentially becomes a vampire.

Other new movies on our list include two romantic comedies and Disney's reboot Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which has surprised us by looking ... kinda good?

Let's break down the seven movies you should watch this week.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The year’s best movie so far features a very strange trip through the multiverse — but it wasn’t made by Marvel. Instead, it’s an indie film starring Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who is pulled into an insane adventure involving parallel realities. Everything Everywhere All at Once might as well refer to the mash-up of so many genres and tones, from Hong Kong martial arts flicks to science fiction to comedy.

Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang starts off as a very ordinary woman living a very ordinary life. But then, she learns from an alternate version of her husband that other realities exist and that she is the key to saving everyone from annihilation. Evelyn must learn to tap into newfound powers to face off against the would-be multiverse destroyer: another version of her daughter, Joy.

Rent it now on Amazon

Morbius

Let’s get this out of the way: Morbius is not a good movie. In fact, it’s one of the worst Marvel movies of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, with an embarrassing 16% rating (which still puts it over 2015's Fantastic Four and 2005's Elektra). Critics called Morbius “a mess,” “incomprehensible” and “thin on story.”

Then again, maybe you’re the type of person who enjoys trainwreck entertainment. And even in the dismal reviews, Jared Leto earned some praise for his portrayal of the main character. Dr. Michael Morbius makes a desperate attempt to cure his rare blood disease, but it goes terribly wrong and afflicts him with vampirism. Bestowed with superhuman abilities, he struggles with the darkness inside him.

Rent it now on Amazon

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix)

Another day, another true crime documentary on Netflix. Cyber Hell chronicles how two female college students, journalists and cybercrime police officers hunted down “Nth Room,” a network of online chat rooms that promote sexual exploitation.

Using interviews, reenactments and animation, the Korean doc reveals how women and girls were coerced into uploading explicit photos and videos to Telegram chat rooms, which ringleaders charged crytocurrency fees to tens of thousands of users to access. Director Choi Jin-seong explores the reach of these cybercrimes, how digital anonymity allowed them to occur and their impact on victims, whose brave testimony helped bring the Nth Room down.

Stream it on Netflix this Wednesday (May 18)

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix)

If you’re jonesing for a Hallmark or Lifetime-style romantic comedy, get your fix with this genre entry from Netflix. Lola (Victoria Justice) is an ambitious, hard-driving wine company executive who quits to start her own firm. She travels from L.A. to rural Australia to land her first big client, Vaughn Family Wines. Unfortunately, they aren’t interested in partnering with an unproven distributor.

So, Lola decides to impress them with hard work — as a ranch hand on the Vaughn sheep farm. She ends up falling for the rugged, dashing station manager Max (Adam Demos). But the course of true never does run smooth, and Max’s secrets threaten to ruin their romance.

Stream it on Netflix this Thursday (May 19)

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney Plus)

So many reboots/revivals are awful, never should’ve been made and, in some cases, even cast a shadow on the original. But Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers actually looks good. The movie features top comedic talent, was directed by Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer and has a funny trailer.

It’s a sequel/continuation set 30 years after the end of the animated series. Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) are estranged and living lives of mediocrity in a world where humans and cartoon characters mix. Chip works as an insurance salesman, while Dale has had a CGI makeover and relives his glory days on the convention circuit. When their former castmate mysteriously disappears, they reunite to save their friend — and save their own friendship.

Stream it on Disney Plus this Friday (May 20)

Dual (AMC Plus)

The idea of cloning yourself after getting diagnosed with a terminal illness is not a new one, but it seems to be especially popular in the last year. Mahershala Ali explored it in Swan Song, but that was a melancholy meditation. Dual is a sci-fi thriller marked by moments of extremely dark humor.

After her diagnosis, Sarah (Karen Gillan) opts for the cloning procedure to prevent friends and family from grieving over her loss. Then, she makes a miraculous recovery, and the only way to decommission her clone is to engage in a public duel. Sarah hires a combat trainer (Aaron Paul) to prepare her for a literal fight for her life.

Stream it on AMC Plus this Friday (May 20)

The Valet (Hulu)

This remake of the 2006 French rom-com La Doublure stars Eugenio Derbez as hard-working valet Antonio. He accidentally becomes embroiled in a Hollywood scandal involving famous movie star Olivia (Samara Weaving). She is facing a PR disaster over a paparazzi photo of her with her married lover Vincent (Max Greenfield).

Antonio also appears in the photo, so Olivia enlists him to pose as her new boyfriend, which suddenly thrusts him into the spotlight. As their two worlds and cultures collide, they start to see themselves and each other in a different light.

Stream it on Hulu this Friday (May 20)

In other entertainment news, Black Mirror season 6 is coming to Netflix and Yellowstone season 5 begins production. Plus, Bridgerton season 3 is diverging from the books.