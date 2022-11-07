2022 election results live stream: How to watch Midterm election returns

When you tune into watch the U.S. 2022 midterm election results, you watch knowing that every single race counts. The House of Representatives has been leaning to the Republican party, while the Senate is still a tight race.

This Tuesday (Nov. 8), all 435 House seats are in play for this midterm election, and 35 out of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. Also, 36 gubernatorial races are taking place.

Currently, the Democrats control over Congress is as thin as it could be. Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 split, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi's control of the House is only marginally larger.

We've got everything you need to keep up to date on the latest results. Audiences around the world have stayed tuned in to find out how the American public voted in the contest of U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

That said, don't expect every election to be decided by the end of the night, as tighter races have increasingly led to recount demands.

How to watch 2022 Election returns from anywhere on Earth

No matter where you are in the world, you shouldn't be separated from your preferred means of following the news. If georestrictions are keeping you from watching the 2022 midterm election coverage you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch US 2022 midterm election results on CNN online

CNN is running its Election Day in America coverage around the clock.

If you've cut the cord, do not worry about finding CNN. Available on many streaming services, CNN is about as accessible as channels get. It's even available on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

On Sling, CNN is available in both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages, which each start at $40 per month.

Fubo has a 7-day free trial, and its $69 per month package has more than 100 channels.

Sling TV also gives you most of the channels for following the NFL football season, minus CNN. Sling Blue has local FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as Cheddar, Fox News, MSNBC and Newsy.

Fubo.TV: The best streaming service for getting international sports, Fubo has all the cable news channels you'd ask for as well.

How to watch US 2022 midterm election results on Fox News

Fox News is available on Sling TV, but only on Sling Blue and not Sling Orange. FuboTV also has Fox News.

Fox News is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has FX, NFL Network and TNT.

Fubo.TV also provides plenty of ways to stay informed with the news.

How to watch US 2022 midterm election results on MSNBC

Over on MSNBC, election coverage is continuing throughout the day, and you can access the channel through these services.

MSNBC is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has AMC, BET, Food Network and FX.

Fubo.TV is still a complete streaming service in its own right. It's got both FX and FXX, Comedy Central, AMC, HGTV and much more.

How to watch US 2022 midterm election results on for free

Own a Roku or Fire TV device? You can get all the free election night coverage you could need from The Roku Channel app. ABC News Live, NBC News NOW and Live Now from FOX are among the channels in the streamer's free offerings.

Own one of the best TV antennas? You should be able to pull your local networks out of the sky.

How to watch the 2022 midterm election results in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in Canada who want to watch the 2022 US election results live online can tune in via CBC (opens in new tab). Expected continued coverage throughout the day tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 8).

How to watch the 2022 midterm election results in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Folks across the pond will be able to watch the US midterm election results this Tuesday night for free online (as long as you have a valid TV license).

Many will tune to the BBC (opens in new tab) and BBC One. It can be accessed via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Expect the poll returns to arrive late at night, due to time differences. The first results should begin to come in at 11 p.m. GMT — but many states won't deliver their results until hours later.

Americans abroad in the who want watch the cable channels they normally use should consider a VPN.

How to watch 2022 US midterm election live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australian TV, as you'd expect, will also offer midterm election coverage. Your first glimpse at the results should arrive on Wednesday at 10 a.m. AEDT.

The free-to-air SBS (opens in new tab) and 9Now (opens in new tab) service online are two of your options.