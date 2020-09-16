2020 US Open golf live stream: Tee times, schedule, channel and more

2020 US Open start time, schedule The 2020 US Open golf tournament takes place Thursday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 20. Round 1 coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. ET. The tournament is airing on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.

Get ready for watch the 2020 U.S. Open golf tournament live stream. The four-day event is set at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York and features the world's top golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. And Phil Mickelson will try once again to complete a career grand slam.

The 2020 U.S. Open was rescheduled from June, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's the second golf major to take place after golf resumed its season.

There are quite a few intriguing storylines going into the 2020 U.S. Open. Johnson is on a hot streak, winning the PGA Championship, Northern Trust tournament and the Tour Championship in recent weeks. But you can never count out Tiger, nor Mickelson's fire to add the U.S. Open to complete his grand slam of majors.

Winged Foot will be a tough challenge, though. Woods ranked it among the most difficult golf courses. Johnson agreed, telling ESPN, "So far it seems very, very hard. One of the harder ones I've ever played. But it's fair. There's nothing really tricky about it. You've just got to hit good shots.''

Here's everything you need to watch the 2020 U.S. Open golf live stream.

How to watch 2020 US Open golf live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2020 US Open golf tournament live stream from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2020 US Open golf live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 U.S. Open is airing daily starting Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, September 20. The coverage for Round 1 and 2 begins at 7:30 a.m. ET, while Round 3 coverage starts at 9 a.m. and final Round 4 coverage tees off at 8 a.m.

The 2020 U.S. Open golf tournament is airing on NBC, the Golf Channel and Peacock streaming service.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can watch the U.S. Open via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 per month and comes with 30 channels including ESPN. Another great option is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

2020 US Open golf live streams in the UK

British golf lovers can watch the 2020 US Open on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing a contract.

Round 1 and 2 coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. BST, Round 3 at 2 p.m. and Round 4 at 1 p.m.

2020 US Open golf live stream in Canada

Canadians can get all the US Open golf action on TSN and the TSN app.

2020 US Open golf live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2020 US Open golf tournament on FoxSports, Kayo Sports and Golf TV. Sign up for the Kayo Sports Basic Package and stream the tournament live starting at 2 a.m. AEST.

2020 US Open golf schedule

Here's the schedule for coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open golf tournament tee times.

Round 1 (Thursday, Sept. 17)

Early: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Daytime: 2-5 p.m. on NBC

Late: 5-7 p.m. on Peacock

Round 2 (Friday, Sept. 18)

Early: 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Peacock

Daytime: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Late: 4-7 p.m. on NBC

Round 3 (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Early: 9-11 a.m. on Peacock

Daytime: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Round 4 (Sunday, Sept. 20)

Early: 8-10 a.m. on Peacock

Daytime: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

Late: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

2020 US Open golf tee times and pairings

Here are the pairings and tee times for Round 1 on Thursday:

Hole 1

6:50 a.m. -- Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

7:01 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, J.T. Poston

7:12 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

7:23 a.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

7:34 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson

7:45 a.m. -- Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:56 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

8:07 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

8:18 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

8:29 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

8:40 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott

8:51 a.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki

12:10 p.m. -- Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

12:21 p.m. -- Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

12:32 p.m. -- Lukas Michel, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

12:43 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:54 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:05 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree, Shane Lowry

1:16 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

1:27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1:38 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

1:49 p.m. -- Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

2:00 p.m. -- Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer, Alex Noren

2:11 p.m. -- Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

Hole No. 10

6:50 a.m. -- Danny Balin, Greyson Sigg, J.C. Ritchie

7:01 a.m. -- Ricky Castillo, Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

7:12 a.m. -- Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays, Jason Kokrak

7:23 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein

7:34 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

7:45 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

7:56 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

8:07 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

8:18 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

8:29 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

8:40 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu, Justin Harding

8:51 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

12:10 p.m. -- Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

12:21 p.m. -- Jim Herman, John Pak, Thomas Pieters

12:32 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

12:43 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

12:54 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, James Sugrue, Bubba Watson

1:05 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

1:16 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

1:27 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

1:38 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

1:49 p.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Ben An, Takumi Kanaya

2:00 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

2:11 p.m. -- Stephen Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui