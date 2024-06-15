Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

I don't know about y'all, but whenever I open the Netflix app, it's like I completely blank on what to watch. So I'm frequently perusing the top 10 most-watched movies list to get an idea. Sure, these kinds of rankings on the best streaming services don't guarantee quality, but it's a great tool for cutting through the noise in a jiffy.

To figure out which movies are actually worth the hype, we've narrowed down the best movies in the Netflix top 10. This list includes a moving documentary about Gene Wilder (just in time for Father's Day!), a new shark horror that audiences are already comparing to "Jaws," and an Ultraman reboot that I may have been too quick to judge.

Sadly, "Godzilla Minus One" has finally been bumped off the top-10 after two solid weeks on the charts, so I can't recommend it for the third weekend in a row. (Except I will! Haha! Go watch the Godzilla movie! It really is as good as everyone says!!)

For reference, this article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on June 15. For more recommendations, check out our guide on the best movies new to streaming or everything new to Netflix this month.

'Under Paris' (2024)

After finally seeing "Under Paris," I can confirm it is just as dumb as it looks, but that's kinda the best part. Think "Sharknado" meets "The Da Vinci Code." Directed by Xavier Gens, "Under Paris" kicks off with a wayward apex predator slithering from the open ocean into the Seine River. If that wasn't enough of a headache, this Jaws wannabe also comes at an incredibly inconvenient time as Paris is set to host its first World Triathlon Championship (likely a nod to the city hosting the 2024 Olympic Games).

With a major sporting event on the horizon, the shark's arrival could spell disaster, as triathletes would understandably prefer not to calculate the macros of a shark bite. The brilliant scientist (Bérénice Bejo) who first discovers what's lurking in the Seine joins forces with the police to prevent a bloodbath all while confronting her own tragic past, which I can only assume is packed to the gills with shark- and/or water-related trauma.

Watch it now on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Remembering Gene Wilder' (2024)

You'll notice there aren't any stereotypical "dad" movies on this list (though I suppose "Under Paris" could qualify; dads like sharks, right?). But I'd challenge you to find any paterfamilias that doesn't enjoy a good Gene Wilder movie now and again.

"Remembering Gene Wilder" is a nostalgia-filled stroll through the Hollywood star's career, revisiting Wilder's greatest hits from his iconic role in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” to starring in director Mel Brooks’ classics like “Blazing Saddles,” “The Producers,” and “Young Frankenstein." This biographical documentary celebrates the larger-than-life American actor with archive footage, rare home videos, and interviews with his family, friends, co-stars, and collaborators like Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Carol Kane and lots more. It's earned a rare 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Ultraman: Rising' (2024)

I'll be honest, I didn't have high hopes when I heard Netflix was rebooting the popular decades-old Japanese hero. But I'll happily eat crow if "Ultraman: Rising" turns out to be one of the rare good reboots (after all, not all of them are disasters...just most of them). And with the animated movie currently sitting at a respectable 81% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (audiences were even more hype, giving it a 97%), consider my curiosity well and truly piqued.

"Ultraman: Rising" follows Ken Sato (voiced by Christopher Sean in the English dub), an egotistical baseball star who lives a secret life as the giant superhero Ultraman. After an attack by giant monsters sees him return to Tokyo, his life becomes even more complicated when he adopts a baby kaiju upon defeating its mother. Alongside reluctant parenthood, Ken must navigate a strained relationship with his estranged father and thwart the schemes of the Kaiju Defense Force, which plans to exploit the baby kaiju for nefarious purposes.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

"Hit Man" (2024) "Home" (2015) "Wonder" (2017) "Under Paris" (2024) "Ultraman: Rising" (2024) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors" (2024) "The LEGO Movie" (2014) "Shrek" (2001) "Remembering Gene Wilder" (2023)