New on Netflix in June 2024 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix’s slate for June 2024 has been confirmed, and the popular streaming service is adding a plethora of new movies and TV shows over the next few weeks including returning fan favorites and fresh additions that look set to become future classics.

June will see Netflix add one of its biggest movies of the year in the form of “Hit Man”. Directed by Richard Linklater, this comedy-thriller sees Glen Powell play a bogus contract killer who gets in over his head when he meets a desperate woman in need of his services.

That’s just the start of the newcomers to the Netflix library this month, “Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trail” is a docuseries that is already generating buzz, while the second chapter of “Bridgerton” season 3 is sure to have subscribers everywhere swooning. Plus, you won’t want to miss new romantic comedy “A Family Affair” with Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman or the final season of “Sweet Tooth” either.

There are set to be plenty of new movies and shows debuting on Netflix, so to make sure you don’t any of the fresh arrivals we’ve got a full guide below. You’ll also find a list of what’s leaving in June, giving you a last chance to watch some top movies and shows before they exit Netflix for the great streaming service in the sky (or more likely a rival platform).

New on Netflix in June 2024: Top picks

'Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial'

“Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial” aims to explore one of the darkest periods of history with a fresh perspective. Set to a score composed by Holocaust victims, it’s an educational series that will use never-before-heard audio reporting to chronicle Hiter’s rise — enabled by a campaign of propaganda, censorship and antisemitism — and eventual fall. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger has spoken of a desire to ensure that the atrocities committed during World War II by Hitler and the Third Reich are not lost to the passage of time and that future generations can learn valuable lessons from history’s darkest era and this documentary looks primed to be a vital watch. The documentary has already generated quite a bit of interest on social media (granted largely for its questionable poster ), so expect this Netflix show to make an impact.

Stream on Netflix from June 5

'Sweet Tooth' season 3

“Sweet Tooth” has often flown under the radar on Netflix but the fantasy series is going out on its own terms with a third and final season this month, a pleasant rarity in an age where streaming services are often quick to cancel anything that isn’t a “Stranger Things” level hit. Naturally, “Sweet Tooth” season 3 will pick up where things were left at the end of season 2, and see Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Wendy (Naledi Murray), and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) setting out for snow-covered Alaska in search of Gus’ mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz). Fans won’t need any convincing to give this final season a watch, but if you’ve never watched “Sweet Tooth” be sure to get caught up now.

Stream on Netflix from June 6

'Hit Man'

I’ve been fortunate enough to catch an early screen of “Hit Man” at my local movie theater and can confirm it’s more than deserving of its 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes . Loosely inspired by a true story, this mystery-comedy from director Richard Linklater sees Glen Powell play Gary Johnson, a school teacher by day and an undercover hit man at night working for the police. Adopting a variety of fake personalities, Gary helps the New Orleans cops entrap those looking to hire an assassin, but when a desperate client named Madison (Adria Arjona) comes to him for help escaping her abusive husband, Gary finds himself slipping into a dangerous world of deception that could have deadly consequences. Trust me, Netflix has a winner on its hands, “Hit Man” is witty, clever and seriously riveting.

Stream on Netflix from June 7

'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2

The first half of “Bridgerton” season 3 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger (consider this your spoiler warning) so fans are desperate to find out what happens after Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) proposed to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) when the popular period drama return to Netflix in mid-June. Where the second half of the third season will go is a closely guarded secret, but as this is “Bridgerton” we can expect plenty of high-society drama and more elaborate outfits than you can count. “Bridgerton” season 3 part 2 will be comprised of four episodes, but fear not fans of the historical romance series, these won’t be the last installments. “Bridgerton” has already been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix.

Stream on Netflix from June 13

'Trigger Warning'

Jessica Alba returns to the action genre in “Trigger Warning," a Netflix original movie that sees Alba play a Special Forces commando named Parker, who returns to her hometown following the unexpected death of her father. Now tasked with running the family business, a small town bar, Parker juggles her new responsibilities with attempting to find out what happened to her dad. This quest for answers quickly goes south, and Parker finds herself at odds with a local gang with a tight grip on the town. Never one to back down from a fight, Parker draws on all her training to find the truth and stop the gang’s reign of terror for good.

Stream on Netflix from June 21

'Worst Roommate Ever'

“Worst Roommate Ever” is a true crime series that explores disturbing real-life stories that hit seriously close to home. The roommates featured in this show aren’t the sort to eat your food out of the fridge or invite friends over to crash on the couch without giving you a heads-up, instead, these cohabitants are the murderous type. Using archive footage, and interviews with the victim, “Worst Roommate Ever” explores tales of living situations descending into unthinkable nightmare scenarios, and after watching even just one episode you’ll probably want to live alone. Like the first season, this new chapter will comprised of four individual episodes.

Stream on Netflix from June 25

'A Family Affair'

Netflix is taking on Prime Video’s “The Idea of You” with its own romantic comedy centered on an unlikely relationship between two people with a significant age gap. However, in this case, there’s also a third party involved, Zara (Joey King). Zara is the former personal assistant to an arrogant movie star, Chris Cole (Zac Efron), and her entire world is turned upside down when she discovers her mother, Brooke (Nicole Kidman), is romantically involved with her ex-boss. Horrified at the situation Zara is determined to keep them apart, but as Chris and Brooke grow closer, it turns out this unconventional relationship could be more than a moment of madness, and could offer the pair everything they’ve ever wanted.

Stream on Netflix from June 28

Everything new on Netflix in June 2024

Synopses provided by Netflix

JUNE 1

"Too Old for Fairy Tales 2" (PL) (Netflix Family)

After his mother's new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he's never met.

"1917"

"30 for 30: Once Brothers"

"A Million Ways to Die in the West"

"Ali"

"Baby Boy"

"Big Fat Liar"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Burn After Reading"

"The Conjuring"

"The Conjuring 2"

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"

"The Devil's Own"

"Divergent"

"The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1"

"The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

"Dune" (1984)

"Heartland" season 16

"Home"

"Kicking & Screaming"

"La La Land"

"Land of the Lost"

"The Lego Movie"

"National Security"

"On the Basis of Sex"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"S.W.A.T."

"Simon"

"Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation"

"Tangerine"

"Two Can Play That Game"

JUNE 3

"30 for 30: Lance"

"30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry"

"30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius"

"Little Baby Bum: Music Time" season 2 (GB) (Netflix Family)

Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!

"How I Met Your Mother" seasons 1-9

JUNE 4

"Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn" (Netflix Comedy Special)

Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix.

"The Price of Nonna's Inheritance" (IT) (Netflix Film)

When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

JUNE 5

"Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial" (Netflix Documentary)

This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials.

"How to Rob a Bank" (Netflix Documentary)

It’s 1990s Seattle and the world's best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.

"Under Paris" (FR) (Netflix Film)

Sophia, a brilliant scientist, comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

JUNE 6

"Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

It’s the ultimate showdown. The toughest fighters from “Baki Hanma” and “Kengan Ashura” clash in this unprecedented, hard-hitting martial arts crossover.

"Basma" (SA) (Netflix Film)

A young Saudi woman studying abroad returns to Jeddah, where she learns that her family has been shielding her from difficult truths.

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Kübra" season 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

With new powers — and new problems — will Gökhan lead his followers to salvation or damnation?

"Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money" (BR) (Netflix Documentary)

Out of prison, notorious black-market currency trader Nelma Kodama exposes her part in a major Brazilian corruption scandal.

"Rafa Márquez: El Capitán" (MX) (Netflix Documentary)

The Mexican defender recounts wins and losses in the world of football and beyond, revealing an intimate look into his dreams, detours and determination.

"Sweet Tooth" season 3 (Netflix Series)

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

JUNE 7

"Hierarchy" (KR) (Netflix Series)

The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

"Hit Man" (Netflix Film)

Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater's noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

"Perfect Match" season 2 (Netflix Series)

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

JUNE 11

"Keith Robinson: Different Strokes" (Netflix Comedy Special)

From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special.

"Tour de France: Unchained" season 2 (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

The 110th edition of the Tour de France is more eventful than ever as teams change, favorites falter and challengers abound in an electrifying 2023 race.

JUNE 12

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

"King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Goldin team expands beyond sports memorabilia and tackles the high-stakes world of pop culture collectibles, including comics, relics and more.

"Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Thousands of terracotta warriors guard the first Chinese emperor's tomb. This is their story, told through archeological evidence and vivid reenactments.

JUNE 13

"Bridgerton" season 3 part 2 (Netflix Series)

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

"Doctor Climax" (TH) (Netflix Series)

In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist.

JUNE 14

"Forged in Fire" season 9

"Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams" (ID) (Netflix Series)

Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar.

"Ultraman: Rising" (Netflix Family)

A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father's duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

JUNE 15

"Cold Case Files (2023)" season 3

"Miss Night and Day" (KR) (Netflix Series)

A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.

JUNE 17

"30 for 30: June 17th, 1994"

"Carol"

JUNE 18

"Agents of Mystery" (KR) (Netflix Series)

Six "agents of mystery" with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways.

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

"Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution" (Netflix Documentary)

They're changing the world — one joke at a time. Explore the history, evolution and impact of LGBTQ+ comedians in this funny, heartfelt documentary featuring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O'Donnell, Scott Thompson, Margaret Cho and many more.

JUNE 19

"Black Barbie" (Netflix Documentary)

Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

"Dexter" seasons 1-8

"Inheritance" (Netflix Film)

When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family's quest to secure a portion of his wealth.

"Kleks Academy" (PL) (Netflix Family)

To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

"The Lego Batman Movie"

"Love Is Blind: Brazil" season 4 (BR) (Netflix Series)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

JUNE 20

"The Accidental Twins" (CO) (Netflix Documentary)

Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.

"AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" (Netflix Series)

This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season.

JUNE 21

"Aftersun"

"Gangs of Galicia" (ES) (Netflix Series)

When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.

"Trigger Warning" (Netflix Film)

A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

"The Victims' Game" season 2 (TW) (Netflix Series)

Just as Fang Yi-jen prepares to start a new life with his daughter, he gets entangled in a murder case and becomes a prime suspect.

JUNE 22

"Rising Impact" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

When a third-grader's natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world's best golfer.

JUNE 24

"Little Angel" Volume 5

JUNE 25

"Kaulitz & Kaulitz" (DE) (Netflix Documentary)

Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series.

JUNE 26

"Love Is Blind: Brazil" season 4 (BR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

"Worst Roommate Ever" season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one's own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.

JUNE 27

"Drawing Closer" (JP) (Netflix Film)

With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.

"That '90s Show" part 2 (Netflix Series)

Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents’ basement with her Point Place friends. It’s the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you’d hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty’s backs.

"Unicorn Academy" Chapter 2 (CA) (Netflix Family)

When a rare constellation brings new magic to Unicorn Island, Sophia races to figure out whether it might have a connection to her missing father.

JUNE 28

"A Family Affair" (Netflix Film)

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

"Hoarders" season 14

"The Mole" season 2 (Netflix Series)

THE MOLE is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

"Òlòtūré: The Journey" (NG) (Netflix Series)

Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.

"Owning Manhattan" (Netflix Series)

In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he's not alone: he's leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.

"Savage Beauty" season 2 (ZA) (Netflix Series)

With the face of Bhengu Beauty on the run, the family wrestles over control of their empire as they each fight for their own future.

JUNE 30

"Alone" season 10

"NCIS" seasons 16-17

"The Smurfs" season 2

Leaving Netflix in June 2024

Leaving 6/2/24

"Bullet Train"

"Ready Player One"

Leaving 6/9/24

"Top Gear" seasons 27-28

Leaving 6/16/24

"The Mule"

Leaving 6/23/24

"The Invitation"

Leaving 6/25/24

"Dirty Grandpa"

"The Imitation Game"

Leaving 6/28/24

"Meg 2: The Trench"

Leaving 6/29/24

"NCIS" seasons 1-11

Leaving 6/30/24

"28 Days"

"A Nightmare on Elm Street"

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge"

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors"

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master"

"A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child"

"A Single Man"

"Annie"

"Blended"

"Colombiana"

"Fear"

"Firestarter"

"Footloose"

"Godzilla"

"The Holiday"

"Hotel Transylvania"

"Hotel Transylvania 2"

"Inside Man"

"Kill Bill: Vol. 1"

"Kill Bill: Vol. 2"

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa"

"National Lampoon's Animal House"

"Out of Africa"

"Shrek Forever After"

"Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"