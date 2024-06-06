Netflix just wrapped up one of its most underrated fantasy shows — and its 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix boasts an impressive range of fantasy shows that range in style from "The Witcher" to "Wednesday". As of today (June 6), one of the streamer's fantasy sagas has come to a close. Luckily, it sounds like "Sweet Tooth" has stuck the landing.

The post-apocalyptic tale is loosely based on the series of the same name from Canadian comic book author, Jeff Lemire, and takes viewers on a cross-country trip alongside Gus (Christian Convery), a young animal-human hybrid who is trying to reach his mother in a world changed by a viral pandemic. But with the arrival of this third and final chapter, you can finally see how Gus' journey closes out...

Trying to decide whether "Sweet Tooth" season 3 is about to be your next binge? Here's what you need to know about the show's final season.

What is "Sweet Tooth" season 3 about?

"Sweet Tooth" is a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama that takes place in a world ravaged by a viral pandemic known as "The Sick" (or the H5G9 virus).

This wiped out most of the population; at the same time, new babies started to be born as hybrid children, bearing some animal characteristics. Our story revolves around Gus, a 10-year-old part-deer part-human boy.

Gus leads a sheltered life in the wilderness with his dad, but when his father dies and a fire breaks out in his home, he sets off for Colorado, in search of his mother. He's joined by Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), the loner who saves him from some hunters and (reluctantly) accompanies him on his quest.

Spoiler warning: we're about to share some details about what happens in this new season, so if you're not all caught up, skip to the next section.

"Sweet Tooth" season 3 brings Gus' journey to a close, and picks up where we last left Gus, Jepperd, and some of the allies he'd met on his adventure so far. They're off on a trip to Alaska, to try and link up with his mother, who has been hard at work trying to uncover The Sick's origins. En route, they connect with Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who has his own ideas about Gus and his role in reversing the virus.

There's also the problem of a cruel new threat in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao). She's seeking to eradicate the hybrids and restart human birthing, and she's joined by her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and their "Wolf Boys".

What do the critics say about "Sweet Tooth" season 3?

Since "Sweet Tooth" season 3 has only just landed on Netflix, the show's third and final chapter has yet to earn an individual rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. However, the show in its entirety currently has a critics' rating of 91%. Season 1 earned a very impressive 97% approval rating, with the second season coming in at a still-good 86%.

But even though there's not a season 3 ranking to go off just yet, there are already a number of reviews for the new season online. Here's what some of the critics have to say about "Sweet Tooth" season 3.

FandomWire's Alan French says, "There are many ways in which comic book adaptations can lose their way, but the three-season arc for 'Sweet Tooth' will go down as one of Netflix's very best shows", offering specific praise to the cast's performances and the series' practical effects. He gave the season an 8/10.

Writing for Collider, Ross Bonaime said the season features "a conclusion that pays off this story in a delightful way and a pitch-perfect performance by Convery", describing the last installment as a "bit of a bumpy ride" but still a "worthwhile" watch. He rated the series 7/10.

IGN's Samantha Nelson wasn't quite as complimentary; she only gave it a 6/10 and claimed season 3 introduced "too many new characters" and suggested it offered up "unsatisfying answers" to some of the show's mysteries, though she said it all still builds to a "beautiful and satisfying finale".

Should you stream "Sweet Tooth" season 3?

If you're in the market for an apocalyptic drama but one with sweet moments and a tone that isn't too outright bleak, add "Sweet Tooth" to your watchlist. I'm a certified fantasy dork, and I only got to the show recently (I was skeptical that it might be aiming for a younger audience), but I've been a little surprised the show's seemingly been overshadowed by some of Netflix's more prominent titles.

Even if it suffers from some lingering issues, early critical opinion suggests that the series wraps up Gus' story in a satisfying way. You can find all three seasons of "Sweet Tooth" on Netflix right now.

Not convinced "Sweet Tooth" is the right show for you? Check out Tom's Guide's roundup of the very best Netflix shows to find your next streaming fix.