What is the WinkBed GravityLux mattress and should you buy one?

The WinkBed GravityLux is the brands only all-foam mattress. This bed comes in three firmness options and is a great option for side, back and combination sleepers. Right now, there’s $300 off all sizes so you can get a queen WinkBed GravityLux for just $1,499 (was $1,799.) That comes with a 120-night sleep trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

Many of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide are made from memory foam. However, this material does tend to trap heat. But the WinkBed GravityLux is packed full of cooling technology, making it a great choice for hot sleepers who love the pressure-relieving feel of memory foam.

You’ll never have to pay full price for any WinkBed mattress as there is a permanent $300 discount on offer. That means you won't need to wait for the next mattress sale to make your decision. But is the WinkBed GravityLux the right mattress for you? Let’s take a look…

WinkBed GravityLux mattress: overview

Pros Multiple firmness options

Exceptional motion isolation

A cooling mattress despite being all foam Cons Too soft for stomach sleepers

Not suitable for heavy sleepers over 230lbs

Like the best memory foam mattresses, the WinkBed GravityLux is constructed entirely of foam for all over body hugging support. This bed comes in three different firmness options so it’s suitable for a wide range of sleeping positions, although stomach sleepers will likely find all options too soft.

The WinkBed GravityLux is also a great choice for hot sleepers because it includes plenty of cooling tech, including a Tencel cover and 2” of premium cooling gel foam which enables airflow, dissipates heat and wicks away moisture.

Every layer is crafted from specialist foam, including the AirCell memory foam, Progression Foam and Atlas Core foam, all of which come together to create a comfortable and supportive sleep surface.

Be warned, the WinkBed GravityLux is very heavy for a mattress-in-a-box but that is just a testament to the high-quality materials used within construction. The other thing that makes this mattress special is that it uses American-sourced, eco-friendly materials and WinkBed claim their beds are don’t include any ozone depleters, PBDE flame retardants, mercury, lead, formaldehyde or prohibited phthalates. So this is also a good choice for anyone looking for a bed with eco-friendly credentials.

WinkBed GravityLux mattress: Price & trials

Sold with an evergreen $300 discount

Comes with a 120-night sleep trial

Has a lifetime warranty

WinkBeds never sell for full MSRP so you’ll never have to pay full price for the WinkBeds GravityLux. Unlike some other mattress in a box beds, the prices don’t differ even when it comes to a major sales holiday as there is a permanent $300 discount thanks to an evergreen WinkBeds mattress sale.

The sale prices means you can get a queen WinkBed GravityLux for just $1,499 (was $1,799). The benefit of a permanent one price discount is that you don’t have to worry about missing out on a sale. WinkBed never offer any free gifts or bedding bundles so there’s no real rush or time limit to buy one of these beds.

Here’s the full price list of the mattress at full MSRP and what they're usually sold for:

Twin: $1,199 ( $899 )

$1,199 ( ) Twin XL: $1,299 ( $999 )

$1,299 ( ) Full: $1,599 ( $1,299 )

$1,599 ( ) Queen: $1,799 ( $1,499 )

$1,799 ( ) King: $1,999 ( $1,699 )

$1,999 ( ) Cal King: $1,999 ($1,699)

The WinkBeds GravityLux comes with some pretty decent perks. It comes with a 120-night sleep trial, which isn’t the longest we’ve seen given the price. It is worth noting that if you decide to exchange your mattress for another WinkBeds, you’ll have to pay a $49 fee and when your new mattress comes, you’ll only have a maximum of 60-nights to try out the new mattress.

You also get a lifetime warranty when purchasing the WinkBeds GravityLux and free shipping.

WinkBeds GravityLux mattress: Design & materials

The WinkBeds GravityLux is an all-foam mattress

This mattress uses 3 layers of proprietary foam

The WinkBeds GravityLux is 11" deep

The WinkBeds GravityLux is an all-foam mattress with an 11” profile that uses three layers of proprietary foam including AirCell™ Memory Foam, Zoned Progression Foam™ and ATLAS Core™ Foam.

It starts with a TENCEL cover with gel-infused foam, this cover if tufted with 2” of premium cooling gel so there’s plenty of space for air to flow freely and the fabric wicks away body heat and moisture. Next is a 2.5” layer of AirCell memory foam, which offers plenty of support and pressure relief. This layer also does a good job at isolating motion. This AirCell layer also works to stop heat from building up within the foam layers.

Next is 2.5” of Progression Foam which offers targeted support in the hips and lumbar area. Followed by 4” of Atlas core foam which provides stability, durability and prevents sagging.

WinkBeds GravityLux mattress: Comfort & support

Three firmness options to suit all sleep styles

Quilted cover offers contouring without feeling stuck

Zoned support for good spinal alignment

The WinkBeds GravityLux has three firmness options to choose from so this bed will suit almost every sleeper. Side sleepers may find the soft or medium firmness more comfortable, whilst back and stomach sleepers should opt for the firm. Combination sleepers or couples who struggle to agree on the ideal firmness are better suited with medium which offers the best of both worlds.

This mattress also enjoys zoned support features so you get plenty of pressure relief in the areas where you need it the most. This comes from the Progression Foam layer which is a polyfoam and offers more firmness around the hips and lumbar region to promote better spinal alignment making it one of the best mattresses for back pain.

This mattress will contour to your curves but you won’t get the traditional sink-in feel because the foams pushback against the body keeping you laying on top of the surface rather than sinking in so its easy to move around — perfect if you’re combination sleeper who changes position frequently through the night. If you're heavier weight sleeper, we'd recommend the WinkBeds Plus instead, for added support. (Read our full WinkBeds mattress review for more information)

One thing that is very impressive on the WinkBeds GravityLux is that despite being an all-foam bed, which are usually famed for retaining heat and sleeping hot, this mattress is designed to keep you cool all night. It uses a layer of cooling gel memory foam and AirCell memory foam which helps airflow through the mattress and stops heat getting trapped within the layers. That said, if you are a very hot sleeper or experience night sweats, we would recommend checking out our best cooling mattress guide where you’ll find options for all sleep styles and budgets.

We expect this all-foam bed to performs well when it comes to isolating motion. If you’re sharing a bed or you’re a very light sleeper then you're unlikely to be disturbed by any movement at all.

WinkBeds GravityLux mattress: Should you buy?

Buy the WinkBeds GravityLux if...

✅ You share a bed: This mattress is fantastic when it comes to isolating motion so its perfect for couples or any light sleeper.

✅ You have back pain: The GravityLux offers targeted pressure point relief and dynamic back-support which keeps muscles relaxed and joints and spine aligned.

✅ You love memory foam but don’t like the sink: If you love memory foam but don’t like the feeling of sinking in to the layers this is the perfect choice, no matter what firmness you opt for. This mattress keeps you laying on top of the bed rather than sinking in, making it a lot easier to move around too.

Don't buy the WinkBeds GravityLux if...

❌ You’re a heavy sleeper: If you’re heavy sleeper you may want to consider a hybrid mattress like the WinkBed Plus instead as the foam could cause too much sink which will leave you feeling stuck.

❌ You’re on a budget: This is a premium bed and that means a premium price. If you’re on a budget and you want an all-foam bed then look at the Nectar Classic which is a good option for all sleep styles.

❌ You’re a very hot sleeper: Whilst this mattress does a good job of keeping the temperature neutral, very hot sleepers may find that it still sleeps too warm for their individual needs.

WinkBeds GravityLux mattress alternatives

