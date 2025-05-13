What is a coir mattress and should you buy one?

With the rise in sustainable and health-conscious shopping, more people are turning to natural alternatives to chemical-based materials when looking for their next mattress.

While you’ve likely heard of wool, cotton, and even latex being used in some of this year’s best mattresses designed to keep all sleepers comfortable, coconut coir might not be on your radar just yet. Instead, this material is probably associated with house items like door mats and gardening products.

However, the airy, durable and tough qualities of coir mean that it can be used as a mattress filling. While, as you can imagine, this creates a pretty firm bed, it also comes with plenty of benefits. We’re taking a closer look at what to expect from a coir mattress and whether it suits your sleep. And, with the Memorial Day mattress sales almost here, it’s a perfect time to invest.

What is a coir mattress?

A coir mattress uses the short fibers from the outside of a coconut husk as a main component inside the bed.

These fibers are incredibly tough and durable, as well as being naturally airy, which makes for a supportive, firm and temperature regulating mattress.

As well as temperature regulation, coir can regulate moisture levels. This means the material can absorb moisture when an environment is damp and release it when it’s dry.

Like the best cooling mattresses of the year, this kind of regulation is great for sleepers who experience night sweats, hot flashes, or sleep naturally hot.

(Image credit: Palmpring)

However, this absorbent quality does mean coir mattresses can be prone to damp and therefore mattress mold, so you’ll need to be extra cautious with spills. Our advice? Invest in one of the best mattress protectors that includes a waterproof layer.

Usually, coir is combined with another material like natural latex to create a more elastic feel. This ensures the mattress, while still feeling firm, cradles and responds to the body to support sleepers in all positions.

This natural material is a sustainable alternative to other more common, man-made mattress materials like memory foam. This is because it's not a finite resource — it can be regrown.

Where can I buy a coir mattress?

Many modern mattress manufacturers are incorporating coir into their beds, and with the growing popularity of top organic mattresses, coir mattresses are gaining a name for themselves.

You’ll be able to find quality coir mattresses at third-party retailers like Amazon and Walmart, as well as direct from brands that sell some of the best luxury mattresses you can buy this year.

For example, The Futon Shop sells a range of organic coconut mattresses with varying designs and feels. There are also brands like Cambay, selling luxury coir mattresses on Amazon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much is a coir mattress?

Like organic mattresses that use natural materials, coir mattresses sit at a slightly higher premium price point compared to other types of beds. This is because the process of sourcing and harvesting natural materials is more expensive than cheaper man-made alternatives, like polyfoam.

But there is quite a range in prices. For example, a queen Cambay Coconut Coir 8” mattress is $2,999 at Amazon, which is very much a high-end, premium price. However, the Cocomax Non Toxic Coconut Mattress at the Futon Shop is currently $1,039.98 for a queen (was $2,079.96).

So, while you will be looking at a higher price point, there is variation within that. And $1,000 for a queen is a fairly standard price for a high-quality mattress.

Buy a coir mattress if…

✅You sleep on your back or stomach: Coir is a very firm material, which means back and stomach sleepers will feel comfortably aligned throughout the night, without sinking too far into the mattress.

✅You’re a hot sleeper: If you naturally sleep hot, experience hot flashes or the night sweats, coir will keep you fresh and cool, thanks to its open, airy structure.

✅You’re shopping sustainably: Opting for an organic, natural material is an ethical choice both for the environment and those in the production chain.

Don't buy a coir mattress if…

❌You like a soft feel: Coir won’t feel soft and cozy like some of the best memory foam mattresses, so if you like a hugging, contouring feel, opt for a different material.

❌You need pressure relief: If you require plenty of pressure relief, coir will likely be too firm to keep you comfortable.

❌You’re shopping on a tight budget: If you’re looking for one of the best cheap mattresses, you’re unlikely to find a coir bed.

Best coir mattresses to buy this Memorial Day

Palmpring Organic Cambay Coconut Coir mattress (queen): $2,999 at Amazon

This super firm mattress uses a single layer of 4” coconut coir to create a durable, tough and resilient bed. It’s completely chemical free, natural and organic, making it ideal for those looking for clean sleep. However, the brand has likened it to sleeping on the floor because of its firm feel, so we wouldn’t recommend it to light weight sleepers or side sleepers. It’s also only 8” tall, which is beneath the recommended 10” mattress thickness. At $2,999 for a queen, it's certainly a premium option. Walmart offers 30-day returns, so no full sleep trial, and there aren’t any warranty details available. However, Palmpring offers a 10-year limited warranty if you shop directly from the manafacturer.