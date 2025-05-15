The most luxurious organic mattress I've ever slept on is 27% off ahead of Memorial Day

A trend I never tire of seeing in the sleep industry is a move towards sustainability, ethics and quality products that last. This shift in priorities has seen a rise in natural mattresses, and I’m lucky enough to be sleeping on one at the moment. The Birch Natural Luxe is a hybrid latex bed that I’ve fallen in love with. And with our code TOMS27 you can get 27% off this Birch mattress ahead of Memorial Day.

We’ve tried and tested all the best organic mattresses of the year, each offering a different sleeping experience and addressing different needs. However, what they all have in common is a focus on using natural, organic and sustainable materials, like wool, cotton and latex, as opposed to man-made mattress materials that are chemical based, like memory foam.

The Birch Natural Luxe combines all three quality materials and it’s the most luxurious mattress I’ve slept on. As an official convert to clean, non-toxic sleep, here’s why I think this organic mattress is well worth investing in the Memorial Day mattress sales.

The Birch Natural Luxe is a medium-firm mattress made up of individually wrapped coils and layers of GOLS-certified natural latex, layers of Birch wool and an organic cotton cover. The mattress is Greenguard Gold certified as well, this mattress certification means it has ultra low VOC emissions. These VOCs are responsible for the strong chemical off-gassing that can occur with cheaper memory foam mattresses. The organic cotton euro pillow top is designed to offer pressure relief, while the latex and coils support your body and keep your spine aligned.



What sleeping on the Birch Natural Luxe feels like

I’ve only been sleeping on the Birch Natural Luxe for a week, so I’ll write my full review after a month to see if it's worthy of a spot in our guide to the best mattresses of the year. However, my first impressions are fantastic. The combination of the cotton and wool gives the euro pillow top just enough ‘give’ to relieve the pressure at my hips, shoulders and knees. This is important, considering I’m primarily a side sleeper. It does have quite a firm feel, but I love the buoyancy of this. I’m not sinking into the bed, instead, I’m sleeping comfortably on top of it.

Sleeping on the Birch Natural Luxe genuinely feels ‘clean’. The combination of the breathable and moisture-wicking materials means my partner and I don’t wake up sweating, and despite sleeping on it with the summer temperatures rising, we haven’t overheated once.

After sleeping on one of the best memory foam mattresses of the year, it feels really nice to sleep on an organic bed. There has been absolutely no off-gassing and swapping a synthetic, chemical material for an ethical, sustainable and natural alternative feels like the right decision for me.

