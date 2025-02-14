Want the Saatva Classic mattress but on a budget? Shop these 3 alternatives for Presidents' Day

If you’re in the market for a new mattress this Presidents’ Day, then it’s likely you’ve heard of the Saatva Classic. Generally considered to be the best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic is a hybrid mattress that’s made with high-quality materials. Inevitably, it isn’t a budget buy, with a queen currently $1,699 at Saatva (was $2,099). But the good news is, there are fantastic alternatives suited to smaller budgets.

When choosing your next mattress, it’s important to consider more than just budget. Your sleeping position, body type and personal preferences should factor in to decisions on the feel of your bed, the materials used and the structure of the mattress. We’ve chosen three Saatva Classic alternatives that are comparable in what they have to offer, and the kind of comfort and support they provide.



With the Presidents’ Day mattress sales coming up, these already affordable alternatives from DreamCloud, WinkBed and Helix are at their lowest prices, making it the perfect time to invest. Here’s how they compare to the Saatva Classic and why we think they’re worthy alternatives.

1. DreamCloud mattress: was from $1,148 now from $449 at DreamCloud

When comparing the DreamCloud mattress to the Saatva Classic , the structures of these two hybrid beds are very similar. The DreamCloud mattress has seven layers, including gel memory foam, supportive foam and individually wrapped coils. Unlike the Saatva, you won’t be able to choose different firmness feels, but our lead tester for the DreamCloud mattress review said that despite it having a firm, 8/10 feel, it softens to suit most sleeping positions. While you won’t get a Euro-top (a plush pillow-top) like the Saatva, you can enjoy a soft cashmere cover which is both moisture wicking and breathable. The evergreen 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale brings a queen size down to $665 (was $1,664) and you’ll get the same perks as Saatva with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. While you won’t get white glove delivery, you will get free delivery and returns.

2. WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 now from $849 at WinkBed

The WinkBed offers superb pressure relief thanks to its layers of gel memory foam and Euro-top, similar features to the Saatva. Like the best hybrid mattresses , the WinkBed has superb edge support, making it a great choice for couples. It also excels in temperature regulation, thanks to features like the moisture-wicking Tencel cover and the individually wrapped springs circulating air through the bed. Like the DreamCloud, this is one of the best mattresses in a box , delivered rolled up and vacuum packed, whereas the Saatva is delivered flat. The reason we recommend this mattress as a Saatva alternative is because of its excellent back support, as well as the different firmness options available of Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer and Plus. For our WinkBed mattress review , we tested the Luxury Firm and found it suitable for most sleepers. The evergreen WinkBeds mattress sale takes $300 off all sizes, bringing a queen down to $1,499 (was $1,799) and you’ll get a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns (but a shorter sleep trial at 120 night). Read our WinkBed vs Saatva comparison piece for more information.