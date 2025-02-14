Want the Saatva Classic mattress but on a budget? Shop these 3 alternatives for Presidents' Day
DreamCloud, WinkBed and Helix offer top-quality mattresses comparable to the Saatva Classic that won't break the bank
If you’re in the market for a new mattress this Presidents’ Day, then it’s likely you’ve heard of the Saatva Classic. Generally considered to be the best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic is a hybrid mattress that’s made with high-quality materials. Inevitably, it isn’t a budget buy, with a queen currently $1,699 at Saatva (was $2,099). But the good news is, there are fantastic alternatives suited to smaller budgets.
When choosing your next mattress, it’s important to consider more than just budget. Your sleeping position, body type and personal preferences should factor in to decisions on the feel of your bed, the materials used and the structure of the mattress. We’ve chosen three Saatva Classic alternatives that are comparable in what they have to offer, and the kind of comfort and support they provide.
With the Presidents’ Day mattress sales coming up, these already affordable alternatives from DreamCloud, WinkBed and Helix are at their lowest prices, making it the perfect time to invest. Here’s how they compare to the Saatva Classic and why we think they’re worthy alternatives.
1. DreamCloud mattress: was from $1,148 now from $449 at DreamCloud
When comparing the DreamCloud mattress to the Saatva Classic, the structures of these two hybrid beds are very similar. The DreamCloud mattress has seven layers, including gel memory foam, supportive foam and individually wrapped coils. Unlike the Saatva, you won’t be able to choose different firmness feels, but our lead tester for the DreamCloud mattress review said that despite it having a firm, 8/10 feel, it softens to suit most sleeping positions. While you won’t get a Euro-top (a plush pillow-top) like the Saatva, you can enjoy a soft cashmere cover which is both moisture wicking and breathable. The evergreen 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale brings a queen size down to $665 (was $1,664) and you’ll get the same perks as Saatva with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. While you won’t get white glove delivery, you will get free delivery and returns.
2. WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 now from $849 at WinkBed
The WinkBed offers superb pressure relief thanks to its layers of gel memory foam and Euro-top, similar features to the Saatva. Like the best hybrid mattresses, the WinkBed has superb edge support, making it a great choice for couples. It also excels in temperature regulation, thanks to features like the moisture-wicking Tencel cover and the individually wrapped springs circulating air through the bed. Like the DreamCloud, this is one of the best mattresses in a box, delivered rolled up and vacuum packed, whereas the Saatva is delivered flat. The reason we recommend this mattress as a Saatva alternative is because of its excellent back support, as well as the different firmness options available of Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer and Plus. For our WinkBed mattress review, we tested the Luxury Firm and found it suitable for most sleepers. The evergreen WinkBeds mattress sale takes $300 off all sizes, bringing a queen down to $1,499 (was $1,799) and you’ll get a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns (but a shorter sleep trial at 120 night). Read our WinkBed vs Saatva comparison piece for more information.
3. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $932 now from $680.36 at Helix
We recommend the Helix Midnight mattress for side sleepers in particular because of its pressure relieving memory foam and medium feel. Our lead tester for the Helix Midnight review said that the mattress hugs the body, contouring and relieving pressure around key areas like the hips, shoulders and knees. Its more luxury counterpart, the Helix Midnight Luxe has been rated as this year’s best mattress for side sleepers, but the Helix Midnight is a great option to achieve a fantastic sleeping set up for a more affordable price. Like the Saatva, this mattress is a hybrid, and the individually wrapped coils make its motion isolation impressive. The Helix mattress sale takes 25% off, but with our exclusive code TOMS27, you can get 27% off. This brings a queen down to $972.36 (was $1,332) and you’ll get a free Dream pillow set, a 100 night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Lauren is an experienced writer and editor in the health and lifestyle industry and has led many campaigns and projects that deliver news, advice, and research on all things sleep. As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, Lauren writes, commissions and edits sleep and mattress content, from in-depth how-tos in sleep and mattress health to interviews with doctors and neuroscientists on the latest news in sleep. Lauren regularly tests new sleep tech and accessories to evaluate their effectiveness for getting good quality sleep and easing specific sleep struggles like nighttime anxiety. Alongside this, Lauren reports on the best mattress brands out there, like Helix, Saatva, and DreamCloud, helping readers find the right mattress for them and the best deals on them.
What is the Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress and should you buy it in the Presidents' Day sales?
I'm a mattress writer — here's why everyone's buying a luxury mattress in the Presidents' Day sales