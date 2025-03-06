The Saatva Classic drops to its cheapest price of the year in a mattress deal that beats Black Friday

Saatva's Sleep Week mattress deal takes $410 off all sizes, bringing the Classic down to the cheapest price of the year. Right now you can buy a queen Saatva Classic queen for $1,689 at Saatva (was $2,099), which beats the discount we saw on this top-rated bed during Black Friday 2024.

The Saatva Classic is the best mattress on the market for all sleepers, combining hotel-quality comfort with outstanding support and pressure relief. Its body cradling comfort also makes it an great option for those with general aches and pains.

Saatva mattress sales are usually capped at $400 off all sizes of the Classic during major holidays, so $410 off is likely the best mattress deal we'll see on this mattress this year — we don't expect to see this deal beaten in the Memorial Day sales. Is it the right mattress for you? Let's take a closer look.

Saatva Classic mattress (queen): was $2,099 now $1,689 at Saatva

We rate the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress you can buy, thanks to its unbeatable comfort and suitability for all sleepers. It's customizable, with three firmness options — Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. We recommend the luxury firm to most sleepers, offering the excellent support for side, back and combi sleepers. All models have a plush Euro pillow top, breathable memory foam and responsive springs for body contouring comfort. For closer test analysis, check out our Saatva Classic mattress review. You'll get some great benefits too; a year-long trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)

Why do we recommend the Saatva Classic?

We've tested and retested the Saatva Classic and it consistently outranks its competitors, offering superior comfort, support, motion isolation, temperature regulation and edge support. It comes with a premium price tag, but it's still relatively cheaper than most luxury mattresses due to being sold exclusively online.

You're also covered by some industry leading benefits, including get a 365-night trial, during which you can return the mattress for a full refund or replacement. You'll also get a lifetime warranty and white glove delivery - Saatva's delivery partners will install your mattress and remove your old one free of charge.

There's no break-in period with this mattress and as it's shipped flat, plus there's no off-gassing either. Even with the fantastic $410 off discount, we won't deny that it's still a pricey mattress, so if the Saatva Classic out of your price range, take a look at this month's best mattress sales for more affordable options.