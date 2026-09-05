'Zone 0' training is trending — why us personal trainers are telling people to slow down to a crawl

Zone 2 training is pretty popular, which involves staying within a low heart rate zone for the duration of your cardio efforts (in other words, slowing things right down). But have you heard of Zone 0 training? Well, zone 0 is having a moment, so let's discuss why.

This approach to workouts takes little effort and is pretty low-impact, too. We live in a chaotic world right now, so many of us personal trainers are encouraging clients to include more mindfulness in their daily routines, and zone 0 ticks that box perfectly.

Below, I discuss why zone 0 training is becoming popular, how to do it and the advantages. Grab a coffee and let's dive in.

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What is Zone 0 training?

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Activities like gentle walking, stretching and mobility routines, or gardening all count as zone 0 activities. They involve moving slowly, focusing on your breathing and feeling connected to your body; in other words, active recovery.

This could include micro-movement workouts or exercise snacking peppered throughout the day, or just getting up and moving around more often. The idea is to lower cortisol levels, reduce systemic inflammation and help clear the by-products of exercise such as lactate.

That doesn't mean you have to let go of your existing training regimen, but instead, try to include one or two days of zone 0 training per week. If you're not sure whether an activity counts, ask yourself this: "Am I exercising at a conversational pace?"

As you breathe, slow it down, breathing down into your stomach while lightly bracing your core. Imagine inflating and deflating a balloon; keep your breathing evenly paced while you move.

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What are the benefits?

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Here are some of the benefits you can expect.

Accessibility

Not everyone wants to power through marathon training or HIIT workouts, so zone 0 training carves out space for people to enjoy gentle movement for the love of it. This makes it accessible, achievable and beginner-friendly, and any movement you can accumulate during the day contributes toward a healthy metabolism, reduced sedentary time and calorie burn.

Mobility

I'd argue we don't spend long enough on mobility routines as a whole, and any personal trainer or coach will tell you how important this is for boosting performance and keeping you strong and injury-free as you age. Zone 0 training allows for more mobility work and lower-intensity movement, allowing your body to recover and rebuild.

Mindfulness

If you, like me, struggle to sit in meditation or work through breathing exercises, this is a quick way to include moments of mindfulness in your day without it feeling like a chore. This can help reduce stress, lower cortisol, improve anxiety and boost mood.

Gentle cycling, low-intensity yoga, light mobility work, walking, or even doing chores all count and will help you manage fatigue and potential overtraining. It's also a great way to improve your relationship with exercise, especially if you're a beginner or someone returning to movement after pregnancy, injury, or a health condition.

Physical health

Exercise helps improve key metrics like lowering blood pressure, improving glucose control and circulation and boosting cardiovascular fitness, strength and muscle mass, depending on what you do. A 2022 review published in The Lancet found that taking more steps daily lowers the risk of mortality, and it doesn't matter if you walk fast or slow.

The researchers suggest that older adults (60+) benefit most from around 6,000–8,000 steps a day, while younger adults see the biggest gains at 8,000–10,000 steps, as an estimate.

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Is zone 0 training enough?

As a trainer, I am a huge advocate for including low-impact activities in your schedule, but would I recommend it without higher-intensity cardiovascular training or resistance routines? Well, it depends.

For most healthy adults, I recommend a mix of cardiovascular and strength-building activities to maintain a healthy heart and set of lungs and to build strength, balance and muscle, especially at an older age.

But if you are just returning to exercise, zone 0 training is a valuable way to ease yourself into movement and build confidence, and I definitely recommend it alongside your regular routine. It can help you stay active, support recovery and build consistency, while still leaving room to explore more challenging workouts.

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