I just watched a robot vacuum actually climb stairs — it took 3 minutes but those steps were sparkling after

Stair-climbing robot vacuums aren't necessarily a new thing. Last year at IFA 2025, I watched Dreame's Cyber X climb stairs (super quickly, may I add), but I was disappointed with the bulk of the product — and that it's been a whole year and you still can't buy the Cyber X.

Now I'm at IFA 2026 in Berlin, and I've just seen Roborock's stair-climbing contraption — the Rover. While this isn't available yet, you can get the new Qrevo Edge 3 Pro — for $1,499 from Amazon.

Unfortunately, Roborock's representative was unable to confirm a release date or more specs. It was initially unveiled at CES in January — eight months ago. In the meantime, though, let's see it in action.

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So what can the Roborock Rover actually do?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Unfortunately, as Roborock's representative was unable to confirm additional information, I know very little. What I do know, though, is that the Rover does climb stairs, and it can manoeuvre down slopes. I saw it with my own two eyes.

As it has two retractable, wheel-based legs, the Rover can climb and clean at the same time. Yes, it took around three minutes to climb the stairs you see in the photos — and get back down again — but the stairs were sparkling after.

Even though it took a while to climb the stairs, if you're simply working from home or out running errands, you won't notice how long it takes. That's the whole point of a robot vacuum — clean so you don't have to!

But I have some major reservations

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

The Roborock Rover was first unveiled at CES in Las Vegas this past January. It was shown off again in Berlin in September.

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And there is still no release date in sight. No specs. No pricing. What is Roborock cooking up behind the scenes? Are there some major issues we're not privy to? Or is it simply waiting for the right time to release it?

Roborock confirmed that they may have more information by CES 2027, but there's no release timeline yet. Why show off a product so far out from release?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

I could spend all day speculating, but the long and short of it is this: Roborock has "unveiled" this stair-climbing robot vacuum twice now, but we're still no closer to being able to actually make use of it. Forget watching it at tech shows — I want it in my house!

Roborock Saros Rover - Taking Cleaning to the Next Level - YouTube Watch On

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