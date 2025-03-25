Amazon's Big Spring Sale: 5 pillows I recommend for all sleepers as the Tom’s Guide bedding writer

It’s time to change up your bedding for better sleep and shift gears to welcome the new season. The Amazon Big Spring Sale has just landed giving you the perfect opportunity to snag amazing deals on popular pillows like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck for 36% off at Amazon. That drops the MSRP from $99 to $63 for a large size, which is fantastic value for such a specialist pillow.

Expect to see some of this year's best pillows for all sleepers discounted deeply. These are not only known for their excellent support and comfort, but also their unique design that targets specific sleep issues like neck pain and overheating. Pair them with this year's best mattress, and you're set up for quality sleep night after night.

To make your search easier, I’ve rounded up the 5 top pillows I recommend shopping in the sale, which includes brands like Coop Sleep Goods, Tempur-Pedic and the Amazon bestseller, the Beckham Hotel Collection.

If you fancy a full bedroom refresh for spring, check out this month's best mattress sales, too. But for now, let's take a look at the pillows I personally recommend...

1. Beckham Hotel Collection pillow: from $79.99 from $45 at Amazon

This Amazon's bestseller pillow has earned a worthy spot in our best pillow guide due to its simple, fuss-free, comfortable design suitable for all sleepers, including those prone to overheat. Made from down-alternative 100% polyester fiber, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow mimics the plush comfort and support of natural down without the risk of any allergy-triggers. This is also our top value pillow as in our reviewer's words for the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow review, it provides '5-star luxury within in a budget.' You can grab this 'budget pillow' at a further 44% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale which drops the MSRP from $79.99 to $45 for a set of two queen pillows while a double king pack is now $62.28 (was $77.85).

2. Coop Home Goods Adjustable Latex pillow: from $139 $111.20 at Amazon

The Adjustable Latex pillow is the latest product from Coop Home Goods which is aimed at those who prefer a luxury yet bouncy feel to their pillow. Like their other adjustable models, this pillow is crafted from natural Talalay latex fiberfill, which can be customized to suit your sleeping position. This is a great pick for hot sleepers due to the naturally cooling property of latex. You can get the Coop Adjustable Latex pillow at 20% off which drops the MSRP of a queen size from $139 to $111.20. A king on the other hand is priced at $127.20 (was $159). Extra benefits include a 100-night trial and 5-year warranty.

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck pillow: from $99 $63 at Amazon

Struggle from neck aches or shoulder pains? The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck pillow is made from the brand's signature pressure relieving Tempur-material, crafted in an ergonomic design that follows the natural curve of the neck. After sleeping on it for a week, our tester's initial thoughts was that it felt like a soothing neck massage, all thanks to the instant pressure relief and support it offered. You can now grab a large Tempur-Neck pillow for just $63 (was $99) in the current Amazon Big Spring Sale.

4. Bedsure Pillows: from $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Looking for a set of affordable pillows to set up your guest room this spring? These Bedsure pillows, which are similar to the Beckham Hotel Collection, are the ideal choice. Like the Beckham, Bedsure pillows are made from down-alternative fibers with an option to choose from three firmness levels (soft, medium and firm) depending on your sleeping preferences. These are also OEKO-TEX certified. A queen set of Bedsure pillows are now 20% off dropping the MSRP from $24.99 to $19.99 while a set of king pillows retails at $25.49 (was $29.99). That's an impressive price, and great value for quality pillows.