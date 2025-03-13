Coop Sleep Goods launches new Adjustable Latex Pillow — and it's 20% off for Sleep Week

Need a naturally cooling pillow suitable for all sleeping styles? Coop Sleep Goods has launched a new Adjustable Latex pillow and it's 20% off at Coop Sleep Goods for Sleep Week.



Coop Sleep Goods is a brand renowned for crafting excellent pillows for targeted support and pressure relief — and their new naturally cooling Adjustable Latex pillow arrives just in time for summer.

Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow Specs Release date: February 2025

Sizes: Queen and king

Warranty: 5 years

Trial: 100-nights

Much like their other varieties which have earned a spot in our best pillows guide, the Coop adjustable latex pillow is also designed to deliver superior comfort and support, maintaining perfect body alignment all night long.

The brand recommends this for all sleepers, including those prone to overheating during the night, thanks to its cooling fill and breathable cover. Let's take a closer look…

Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow: from $139 from $111.20 at Coop Sleep Goods

You can now grab the newly launched Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow at 20% off for Sleep Awareness Week 2025. This drops the MSRP of a queen pillow from $139 to $111.20 while a king size is now $127.20 (was $159). Additional benefits include a 100-night sleep trial and a 5-year warranty.

Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow: Price

All latex sleep products come with a hefty price tag and this is mainly due to the production costs involved. The Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow too is on the pricier side starting at $139 for a queen size.

This makes it the second most expensive Coop adjustable pillow after the Coop Cool+ (formerly called the Coop EdenCool+ Adjustable).

We usually only see discounts up to 20% on Coop pillows during major sale events. For instance, you now grab the Coop latex pillow at 20% off for Sleep Week 2025 which drops the price of a queen size to $111.20 while a king retails at $127.20 (was $159).

Coop's sleep trial and warranty is the industry-best for bedding, at 100-nights and 5 years respectively, which is better than what we see for other popular picks like Casper Hybrid with Snow Technology.

Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow: Features

As with most latex pillows, the Coop Adjustable Latex offers responsive support while the addition of microfiber provides the right cushioning and comfort to ease pressure points.

The cross-cut fill made from Talalay latex foam (which has undergone an eight-step proprietary process) and microfiber provides natural cooling and breathability so you need not worry about overheating during the night, no matter the season.

The biggest advantage, however, is its fully adjustable design which allows customizable comfort to suit your sleeping preferences and position.

Like their other popular adjustable variants, the Coop latex pillow too comes with an extra bag of cross-cut latex fiber fill which you can add to ensure your neck, head and shoulders are well supported.

The soft breathable pillow on the other hand, is made from a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex. You can machine wash the cover while the inner pillow can only be spot-cleaned.